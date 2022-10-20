“Number one is Susie Wolff marrying me”: Mercedes boss rates his marriage as bigger achievement than winning 8 World Championships

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that his wife Susie marrying him has been his life’s biggest achievement.

Toto and Susie Wolff have been married to one another since 2011, and the former has spoken very highly of his wife on several occasions before. Susie Wolff has been involved in motorsports her whole life and remains the last female driver to take part in an F1 session. She’s also close friends with Mercedes’ star driver Lewis Hamilton.

During an event at the Harvard Business School, Toto Wolff was talking about his biggest achievements in life. He stated that marrying Susie was the best thing that ever happened to him. Winning eight Titles with Mercedes was not even something he considers his second biggest achievement to date.

“My number one achievement is Susie marrying me,” the 50-year-old said. “It was followed closely by the HBS leadership case study. And third, would be winning 8 championships in a row.” This was a very heartwarming comment made by Wolff, which was adored by everyone.

Toto Wolff takes a dig at Michael Masi at Harvard

The 2021 F1 season finale turned out to be one of the most controversial in history. Race director Michael Masi made a very questionable call which handed Max Verstappen the World Title. It led to a lot of backlash, and Masi was subsequently fired from F1.

It’s been almost a year since the infamous incident in Yas Island but Toto Wolff has still not forgotten about it. During the event in Harvard, Wolff shared his thoughts on the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP and ended up roasting Masi in the process. He labeled it all as a human error before also referring to Masi as an ‘error human’.

His comments on the former race official were met with loud claps and laughs from the audience.

Mercedes will continue their dominance in 2023

After eight years of dominance, the Silver Arrows are finally struggling in 2022. They don’t have the fastest car anymore, with Red Bull and Ferrari leaping in front of them. They are yet to win a race this year, and if they don’t win one in their next four outings, it will be their first winless year since 2012.

In spite of the current problems, Wolff is adamant that they’ll be back on top very soon. He admitted that they got quite a few things wrong this season but they have solved the ‘puzzle’, and stated that their era of dominance is far from over.