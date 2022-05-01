“Of course, Formula 1 is a dream”: Reigning Formula E Champion Nyck de Vries discusses a potential move to Williams in 2023

Mercedes’ reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries was astonished by the speculations of him joining Williams in 2023.

Nyck de Vries won the drivers championship with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in 2021. After winning the title, he was heavily linked to a move to F1.

After the 2020 season, Nyck de Vries performed his first F1 test for Mercedes at the season-ending Young driver test. In the 2021 season, the team announced that he will be one of the reserve drivers for the Mercedes AMG F1 team.

There are possible rumors that De Vries will be part of the Williams team for next season. These rumors, on the other hand, were new to him.

Williams rumors are ‘New’ as per de Vries

F1 pundits have long been debating on Alpine’s Oscar Piastri or Haas’ Pietro Fittipaldi getting an F1 seat. However, the speculations in the paddock are that Piastri is aiming for Alpine’s 2024 seat. Also, it is highly unlikely that Mercedes’ customer team will look elsewhere to fill the 2023 seat.

“These rumors are new to me,” de Vries informed the media. “I have no idea where you read them or where you came across them. But then I’m very curious where they got that from because honestly. I have no idea,” he added on potential William’s move.

A potential replacement for Nicholas Latifi?

The Dutch international serves as a reserve driver for both Mercedes and McLaren currently. Although he is still ambitious to race in Formula One, de Vries insists that he is yet to think about 2023.

Current Williams driver Nicholas Latifi is rumored to exit the sport after his contract runs out in 2023. Moreover, Williams CEO Jost Capito hints at keeping Alex Albon for a long duration.

This means that Williams has a seat vacant for the 2023 season. The Diriyah ePrix winner still dreams of racing in F1 but is currently focusing on the 2022 season. He concluded by stating: “F1 is a dream for every young driver. Otherwise, I think it is still quite early in the season. We are only at the sixth race in our championship.”