“He could have done the same thing to Gasly at Imola!”- Watch Lewis Hamilton hilariously prank a tiger in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton hilariously pranked a tiger back in 2016 during a visit to The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation in Mexico.

Formula 1 drivers are some of the biggest adrenaline junkies in the world. They spent majority of their year behind the wheel of a car that goes in an excess of 200 mph. So it’s safe to say they know what the word ‘danger’ stands for.

Hamilton however, seemingly loves to play with danger. For most people, coming face to face with a fully-grown tiger would be a terrifying experience. Hamilton on the other hand, turned it into a memorable one.

The seven-time World Champion visited The Black Jaguar-White Tiger foundation in Mexico, back in 2016. There, he performed a hilarious yet daring prank on a tiger.

Hamilton snuck up on the tiger from behind, after which the latter got startled and playfully rolled on the ground afterwards. Clearly, Sir Lewis is absolutely fearless!

How F1 Twitter reacted to Lewis Hamilton playfully petting a tiger

When the video of Hamilton startling a grown tiger went around on social media, fans had mixed reactions to it. Some talked about how fearless the Brit is, whereas others felt that it wasn’t a good idea.

Fans on Twitter considered Hamilton lucky that the tiger didn’t react. Had it happened, it wouldn’t have been a pretty scene for the Mercedes driver. However, it’s assumed that he petted the tiger under controlled conditions, since it’s a foundation that protects animals like them.

He should be glad that tiger didn’t “playfully” slap the mess out of him, lol. — Tammy (@tammymd) September 9, 2016

cute until it rips your face off — Frunkis (@terribleoptics) September 9, 2016

Some fans also took this moment to take a dig at the legendary driver. They compared this to his on track actions, alleging that he startles his opponents in similar manner when racing in Formula 1.

Not the first time LH has come up from behind & forced them to loose control! His usual racing technique! — Jack Slipper (@JackSlipper10) September 9, 2016

Four races into the current F1 season, Hamilton is seventh in the Drivers’ Championship standings with 28 points to his name.

