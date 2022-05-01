“Heroes get remembered but legends never die”- F1 fans remember three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna on his 28th death anniversary

Ayrton Senna made a huge impact in the world of Formula 1 during his time in the sport, effects of which can be felt to this date.

Even fans who start watching Formula 1 today, know about Ayrton Senna, a man who tragically lost his life at the 1994 San Marino GP. It’s a testament to just how legendary the Brazilian driver actually is.

Senna made his F1 debut in 1984 for Toleman, and went on to drive for Lotus, McLaren and Williams. His illustrious career saw him win 41 races, and three World Championships.

His crash in Imola left the entire world of motorsports in absolute shock. Several F1 stars and fans idolized him, and couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed. Drivers who race in F1 today, all insist that Senna was in inspiration to all of their racing careers.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo often recalled how watching Senna win in Adelaide during his childhood, inspired him to become an F1 driver. Meanwhile seven-time Champion Lewis Hamilton also revealed that he identified himself a lot with the late great Senna.

Wishes and tributes pour in from F1 fans and teams for Ayrton Senna

F1 fans and teams took to social media to pay respects to the legendary driver. The ones who saw him race back in the day share a special connection with the Brazilian driver, and the younger fans feel the impact and legacy he left behind in the sport.

One of our greatest competitors, who we admired greatly. Today we remember Ayrton 28 years on from that day in Imola 💚💛💙#essereFerrari 🔴 #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/9SOtBNVsQZ — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 1, 2022

28 years… He will be a legend, forever. People will come into f1 and will hear about this amazing driver that lost his love way too early. We will tell the stories of his talent and his passion, about the person he was ❤️#SennaSempre — lara || leclerc 2022 wdc era || essereFerrari (@scuderialara) May 1, 2022

his talent is what made him immortal, a legend forever♥️ senna sempre🤍 — Aileen⚡️ (@formulaforza1D) May 1, 2022

A legend in and out of the car. Senna Forever. #SennaSempre. 🧡🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jWlYdaF3yz — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 1, 2022

For many, the greatest racing driver who ever lived. 🧡🇧🇷 #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/Zh86k0N9lW — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 1, 2022

Ayrton Senna will live long in the memory of Formula 1 fans, as one of the greatest to ever grace the sport.

