“Think we’re about due for another one”– Daniel Ricciardo responds to ‘haunting shoey’ memory for Lewis Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo replies to Lewis Hamilton’s ‘haunting shoey’ memory which the duo did during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2020.

In 2020, while Lewis Hamilton was dominating the whole grid with his W11, Daniel Ricciardo was seeking his second podium with Renault. The two drivers were on the opposite spectrum of the F1 ambitions.

Yet, Ricciardo surprisingly saw himself sharing a podium with Hamilton at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2020. Last time, when Ricciardo ended up on the podium in Nurbirgring the same year, he forgot to do his famous ‘shoey’ celebration.

This time, he didn’t miss the opportunity, and surprisingly Hamilton chose to join him in it. But what followed was a grim reaction by Hamilton, who was surely disgusted by what he had just done to himself.

“I heard Lewis saying take your other shoe off” 👀 Danny Ric’s reaction to that Lewis Hamilton shoey at Imola is still brilliant 😂 pic.twitter.com/lA2jUDbesJ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 19, 2022

Approximately 17 months later, Hamilton after the incident, the Briton shares the ‘haunting memory’ from that day before they set their set foot at the same venue this weekend.

“Still haunts me @danielricciardo,” wrote Hamilton on his Instagram story while sharing the podium photo from that day. In response, Ricciardo said: “Think we’re about due for another one.”

Also read: Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton prompted him to be aggressive in 2021

Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton struggling in 2022

While Ricciardo wants to recreate this scene, it doesn’t seem that it could happen at the same place this year under the current circumstances. Neither McLaren nor Mercedes is doing well on the grid.

While, Mercedes is able to pull a podium place, though far away from winning, McLaren is outright struggling to score points. Thus, both drivers would need some strong luck to end up on the podium together this weekend.

So, Ricciardo could fancy having a shoey with Hamilton in 2023 probably, when hopefully things would be better for both teams. Though, he would also have to hope for Hamilton not to retire at the end of the season.

Amidst the struggles of Silver Arrows, many have suggested that Hamilton can probably leave Mercedes or retire from the sport. Considering, he has won enough, it wouldn’t bother him to leave F1 after this year.

Meanwhile, if Ricciardo’s struggles in McLaren continue, it isn’t necessary that the Woking-based team will stick with him next year too. So, in reality, the shoey by Hamilton and Ricciardo was the only and last one.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams to bid for Chelsea