F1

“Think we’re about due for another one”– Daniel Ricciardo responds to ‘haunting shoey’ memory for Lewis Hamilton

"Think we're about due for another one"– Daniel Ricciardo responds to 'haunting shoey' memory for Lewis Hamilton
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I am glad that I was naive to a certain extent": When Michael Jordan tried explaining his lack of engagement in the fight against racism
Next Article
"Bhaiya khao, kal runs honge": Suryakumar Yadav recites lets out Rishabh Pant's burger recipe before match day
F1 Latest News
"Think we're about due for another one"– Daniel Ricciardo responds to 'haunting shoey' memory for Lewis Hamilton
“Think we’re about due for another one”– Daniel Ricciardo responds to ‘haunting shoey’ memory for Lewis Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo replies to Lewis Hamilton’s ‘haunting shoey’ memory which the duo did during the…