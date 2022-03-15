“Oh no no no no NOOOO”– Lando Norris regrets participating in Vanity Fair photoshoot along with other F1 drivers

Lando Norris regrets participating in the photoshoot with other F1 drivers, where he wears dresses that he typically never puts on.

On Monday, the F1 internet exploded when a few F1 drivers got their pictures released in fringe fashionwear on Vanity Fair. Among them, Lando Norris was also a participant.

The Briton wore a chequered brown shirt along with a dotted bowtie. F1’s official media handle also posted photos of their drivers and got an overwhelming response.

Though there was banter in between by Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard commented: “Interesting pictures to say the least”. On the other hand, Norris probably didn’t like his photos and gave a big sigh of regret while reacting.

“Oh no no no no NOOOO”, is the McLaren driver’s response. However, Norris didn’t look that bad in his photo, and the style suited him at least.

Lando Norris gave several answers to VanityFair

Apart from appearing on their social media accounts, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Norris gave several answers related to their life around F1.

Norris revealed that his most important ritual before every race is calling his parents. He admits that his mother must hear his voice before every race start.

Further, he was asked about the most critical training regime in F1. The 22-year-old replies that having a good neck is vital for every f1 driver to face that amount of G force. Therefore, neck training is the essential part.

Mclaren star not confident about 2022 yet

The 2022 season’s first Grand Prix is only a couple of days away. McLaren is not rated as among the contenders for the title because of the reported difficulties they face.

During the pre-season testing press conference in Bahrain, Norris even claimed that they have more work to do than what Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes has to do.

He even mentioned that he might see Haas as competition this year. Last year, the American team struggled against other teams and remained last throughout the season.

But this year, they gave some promising numbers during the pre-season testing in Bahrain. Moreover, with Kevin Magnussen returning to Haas with almost a decade-long racing experience, they might also see an improvement in individual performances.

So, Norris is not that confident with the current product of McLaren right now, but the season is long, and we might see a different McLaren this Sunday.

