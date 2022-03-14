F1

“Steve is just too good I’m afraid”: Watch as McLaren star Lando Norris plays Gran Turismo 7 for the first time

"Steve is just too good I'm afraid": Watch as McLaren star Lando Norris plays Gran Turismo 7 for the first time
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Suranga Lakmal retirement: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian players congratulate Lakmal on retirement from international cricket
Next Article
India vs Sri Lanka Man of the Series today: Who was awarded Man of the Series in IND vs SL Test series?
F1 Latest News
“I know I say this every year but honestly man we are so far behind"- Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be lucky to have W13 on four wheels before Bahrain GP race
“I know I say this every year but honestly man we are so far behind”– Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be lucky to have W13 on four wheels before Bahrain GP race

Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be lucky to have the car on four wheels before…