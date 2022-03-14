“Steve is just too good I’m afraid”: Watch as McLaren star Lando Norris plays Gran Turismo 7 for the first time

Lando Norris showed off his virtual simulation skills as he played the new Gran Turismo 7 with Team Quadrant

The team Qyandrant partnered with PlayStation Uk to showcase the Japanese console maker’s brand-new racing simulator game. The team consisted of Lando Norris, popular F1 creator Aarava, former racing driver Max Fewtrell, Maria (Riabish), and host Steve.

Gran Turismo was released on 4th March. It was a challenge for the three content creators to drive against the two pro drivers.

The Real Driving Simulator returns. Gran Turismo 7 is now live at PlayStation Store: https://t.co/bk4kyTemNO #FindYourLine pic.twitter.com/sDoLmtGEnY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 4, 2022

Challenge 1 – Bodyguard Challenge

The challenge was that all the other people had to stop Steve from winning the race. “You are going down Steve” Lando Norris declared.

The car for the race was the 427 Shelby Cobra. Instead of driving straight, the drivers crashed into each other and slid beyond the track. Lando was leading just before Steve took a pitstop to get fresher tires by mistake.

“Not working like team-mates, are you? We were meant to be a team” Lando argued with Fewtrell after he crashed the Briton out.

Steve referred to as SuperGT won the race eventually and Norris finished just over a second behind. Lando agreed that they were taking each other out instead of Steve. Aarava and Riabish should’ve been a part of this crashing finale.

Challenge 2 – Group Music Rally

“Wait, wait, wait, wait!” Norris had to go back to the main menu after starting the challenge all by himself. In this challenge, the players had to drive as far as possible before the song could end.

Three meters was the distance between winner Lando Norris won this contest with 8,502 meters, while the second-place Fewtrell finished with 8,499 meters. Steve finished third with 8,454 meters, Aarava at fourth, and Riabish finished last clocking 7,945 meters.

The whole team enjoyed this event and laughed hard at the replays. Aarav stated that the replays look ‘like a geezer”. Fewtrell was annoyed as Norris pulled up a smirky face in front of him.

Challenge 3 – Drifting Challenge

This was the fan-suggested event. The players took it to the iconic Suzuka circuit in the BRZ’ 17 drift car. “Oh this is freaking awesome mate” Norris expressed after turning the car around.

“I actually look like a pro when you watch me,” Norris said. However, when he saw that Steve had 22,734 points, he was stunned and sat with a poker face.

“I sense foul play”, Norris argued to which Steve replied that he has been practicing this mode on GT Sports for the past two weeks. Everyone clapped and congratulated Steve as Lando Norris declared him as the King of Gran Tourismo.

Challenge 4 – Quadrant Livery Challenge

Riabish chose the challenge of designing a quadrant theme livery on an Abarth 500 sports version under 5 mins. This helped showcase Playstation exclusives’ new custom mode and how much can be customized. They all put the cars on a pictorial version called Scapes.

All the players showcased their cars in different backgrounds. From Fewtrell’s FIA-themed car to Steve’s last finishing ‘Quadrant’ named.

Riabish background felt like the car falling off the cliff although full marks for the design and Norris added neon striped car. Norris and SuperGT drew as both got 2 votes each.

We had a bit too much fun coming up with challenges in Gran Turismo 7…@PlayStationUK #QuadrantGT7 #ad pic.twitter.com/McyKVAzowr — Aarav (@_aarava) March 11, 2022

Challenge 5 – Budget Car Challenge

The players had to set up the car within 30,000 points. They choose the hilly region Alsace circuit in France. “Oh, I have rolled it again!” screamed Norris after rolling his Mini Cooper for the second consecutive time.

Steve did a 59.06 lap appreciating his balanced car. Riabish acknowledged that she crashed into the walls on her first lap but drove a superb 1 minute 09 seconds lap.

Fewtrell and Aarava both sarcastically appreciated their brakes and grips as they failed to gain any power from the car.

All of them enjoyed the different challenges in the video game. We cannot wait to watch what’s coming next from Team Quadrant.