Old Lando Norris Video Shows Recent Oscar Piastri Wound Runs Deeps

McLaren finished 1-2 at the Hungarian GP, yet it’s a race that both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would like to forget. The team’s pit stop strategy followed by the team orders seemingly gave rise to tension between the McLaren drivers. Many speculations have been made about McLaren asking Norris to give the place back. However, the wound runs deeper for the Brit with the feeling of Deja Vu.

A video from Norris’ junior formula days resurfaced on the internet. The reporter asked the Briton if he was happy with the P2 finish at the Nurburgring. Norris replied, “The second place is good, more points. I beat who I had to beat. A good race.”

“Obviously, the start didn’t go quite to plan but at least my teammate won and it was his first win. He drove a great race and didn’t make any mistakes.”

lando: a good race. obviously the start didn’t go quite to plan but at least my teammate won and it was his first win” THIS IS ACTUALLY CRAZY pic.twitter.com/hH9VJMavP9 — Remi (@l4ndocore) August 9, 2024

These comments from back in the day would fit as a response to what happened at the 2024 Hungarian GP. The coincidences are eerily plentiful as Norris probably had flashbacks from the junior formula race as the McLaren team radio was filled with requests to let Piastri by.

Norris started the race in pole position, just like the Nurburgring race from his feeder series days. The start did not go to plan on both occasions and Norris lost the lead to his teammate. Despite trying his level best, the Brit had to settle for the second-place finish.

What’s interesting is that both times, it was his teammate’s first win. Piastri took his first Grand Prix win at the 2024 Hungarian GP. It could’ve been a straightforward win but McLaren decided to give Norris the priority at the second pitstop. The Briton overcut the Aussie and then yielded to the team orders as he let Piastri by.

From the junior formula interview, Norris confirms that he finished P2 but beat the driver he needed to. The same was the case in F1 as the McLaren driver beat his championship rival Max Verstappen. The Dutchman suffered from poor strategy and a crash with Lewis Hamilton towards the end of the race.

Although Norris explained that he was happy for his teammates, a true racer always wants to win. Neither Piastri nor Norris celebrated the Aussie’s first F1 win ecstatically. They celebrated the Budapest win by grabbing some late-night McDonald’s with Alex Albon.