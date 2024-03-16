Oliver Bearman Hopes to Learn a Few Things From Lewis Hamilton Himself – “I Won’t Be Working Directly With Him”

Oliver Bearman had a stellar debut with Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend as he finished a solid seventh, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. Following his brilliant drive, the 18-year-old has revealed how he also received praises from Hamilton himself. Now, Bearman hopes that Hamilton can help Ferrari grow from strength to strength when he joins the team in 2025. And while Bearman will not be working with the seven-time champion directly next year, he still hopes to learn a thing or two from his experienced compatriot.

While reflecting on his exchange with Hamilton after the Saudi Arabian GP, Bearman said in a Twitter video, “He (Hamilton) came to congratulate me. I joked that he was pulling me out of the car because I struggled”.

After stating the same, the 18-year-old added, “Although I won’t be working directly with him, I’m sure his knowledge and experience will rub off in all departments. I am doing a lot of sim work with him. So, hopefully, I can learn a thing or two from him and his wealth of experience”.

Hamilton indeed has several years of experience as he is currently in his 18th F1 season, having debuted in 2007. Moreover, he is arguably also the most successful driver in the sport’s history, having not only won a record-equalling seven championships but also registered several other landmarks in the process.

Although Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, he still will not be working with Bearman directly. The 18-year-old is only a reserve driver for Ferrari and currently has a full-time role with Prema Racing in F2.

Hence, Hamilton will instead be partnering with Charles Leclerc in 2025. Ferrari will hope that the duo can work well together and bring back the glory days to Maranello.

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival is likely to add pressure on Ferrari

Since Lewis Hamilton is so used to winning, Ferrari will be under massive pressure to build a strong car in 2025. Although the Italian outfit has made steady gains from the beginning of last season, they are still nowhere close to fighting reigning champions Red Bull at the moment.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit dominated both the opening two races of the 2024 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Max Verstappen won both the races while Sergio Perez finished second in the other Red Bull. Meanwhile, Ferrari had to settle for the final podium spot in both Grands Prix.

Carlos Sainz secured the final podium in Bahrain while Charles Leclerc finished third in Saudi Arabia. Since the difference in pace between Ferrari and Red Bull continues to be massive, the Italian outfit has a lot of work to do to close down the gap to the champions before Lewis Hamilton arrives next season.