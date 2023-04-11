Max Verstappen’s Model Girlfriend Kelly Piquet Shares Her ‘10-Min’ Glam Routine

Max Verstappen is currently dating Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. The two began dating at the end of 2020 and have been in love ever since.

Unlike her boyfriend Max and father Nelson, Kelly followed in the footsteps of her mother by becoming a model. She has held various roles such as that of a stylist assistant at Vogue Latin America.

During her free time, the 34-year-old regularly posts about her modelling life on her social media handles. The last post she put up is about her 10-minute ‘glam routine’.

Kelly Piquet provides insight into her everyday ‘glam routine’

Taking to her Instagram handle on April 11, Kelly Piquet provided an insight into all the beauty products she uses as part of her everyday ‘glam routine’. She uses as many as seven different products from six different brands. The products she uses include:

Biologique Recherche’s serum Trinny London eye concealer Chanel Beauty les beiges eau de teint and serum-en-brume Charlote Tilbury airbrush bronzer M·A·C Cosmetics mineralize blush Anastasia Beverly Hills brow freeze styling wax.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KELLY PIQUET (@kellypiquet)

The post has been well received by Kelly’s fans as they have given it over 20,000 likes within less than two hours of her posting. Several of them also asked the 34-year-old for suggestions for the use of various beauty products.

Max Verstappen announced his relationship with Kelly in 2021

While Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet began dating at the end of 2020, the Dutchman only made the news official via his social media handle on New Year’s Day of 2021. Via his post, he wished all his fans a Happy New Year and wished them ‘success, love and happiness’ just as he found his.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)

On the same day sometime after, Kelly also put up a post of her own to confirm her relationship with Verstappen. She captioned her post, “Love is what makes the world go round. Happy new year and much love”.

When Kelly is not busy with her modelling responsibilities, she is seen on the race track on several occasions supporting her boyfriend’s success. Last year, she put up a post with Max to celebrate his second championship win at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.