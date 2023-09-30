On His Birthday, Max Verstappen’s Big Spotify Hit Goes Missing

Soon to be a three-time World Champion, Max Verstappen is celebrating his 26th birthday today. With back-to-back parties lined up in honor of the Dutchman, there is no doubt that the music will include songs created to celebrate the Red Bull driver. ‘Super Max’ and ’33 Max Verstappen’ are the two songs dedicated to the 26-year-old, with the latter being the more popular one. However, there is trouble in paradise for all fans of the song as the popular streaming platform Spotify has changed the original song to a newer version.

The lyrics and tune to the song would be familiar to some fans as ‘Tu tu du tu Max Verstappen,’ The song was in almost every F1 fan’s playlist, especially after his brilliant title win in 2021. On his birthday, fans would have loved nothing more than to jam out on the song and wish the Red Bull driver a happy birthday. But the famous house song has now gone missing from the platform’s library, and a newer version has taken its place.

33 Max Verstappen goes missing from Spotify

The day of Verstappen’s birthday couldn’t have gone off to a worse start for his fans as they found out the original version of his song was replaced by something else. Fans took to Twitter (now X) to express their dissatisfaction after Spotify’s move to replace 33 Max Verstappen.

One fan called for Charles Leclerc to recreate the original song.

While others used meme templates to express their anger over the incident.

Verstappen not a fan of his other song

A few years ago, Lando Norris was live streaming with Verstappen a part of his stream. Here, the Briton started playing and grooving to the song ‘Super Max’ by Pitstop Boys as a disinterested Verstappen watched along. An unimpressed Verstappen mumbled along in the background, asking Norris to stop the song. However, Norris ignored the request and continued to tease the Dutchman over it. Soon after, though, he stopped.

As fans share their feelings of sadness over the new version of the song, Verstappen gears up for the most important race of his season. Heading into Qatar, the two-time world champ could become a three-time world champ after the sprint session. With a lead of 177 points over second-placed Perez, only one session stands between Verstappen and his throne.