2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Ambassador Usain Bolt Recently Flaunted the Winning Trophy at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has already served track and field star Usain Bolt a healthy dose of nostalgia due to his love for cricket. Being the ambassador of the event, he has been busy with promotions and various interviews that have highlighted his history with the sport. But just when things couldn’t get better, Bolt got the opportunity to get close to another dream.

Recently, the ICC held an event in collaboration with the football club Manchester United where Bolt joined other ambassadors and cricketers to pose with the World Cup trophy. He was also present at the Old Trafford stadium to attend the Man Utd vs. Burnley match while interacting with various athletes along the way.

In a series of pictures and videos, ICC featured Bolt, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, English cricketer Sam Billings, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, and many more at the event. Brathwaite was even seen carrying around the trophy across the venue as he interacted with other celebrity athletes.

Bolt, Brathwaite, and Billings then came together to pose with the trophy and even seemed to have some interaction on camera. The caption tied it all together, describing how the giants graced the historic venue.

“The ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup trophy at the Theatre of Dreams…”

Bolt witnessed his dreams almost turn into reality because of his extensive love and desire for the sport and the club. His relationship with the Manchester United team wasn’t a secret for fans who knew how badly he wanted to join the club on his own merit. While things didn’t seem to fall according to plan, even when he did attempt playing professional football, he happily posed in front of the Manchester United logo in the video.

“The club with 20 league trophies…The Men’s #T20WorldCup trophy…”

The ICC announced Bolt as their new ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 with hopes of cross-sports athletes boosting chances of their popularity globally. So far, authorities have been debating the status of cricket in future Olympic seasons, but Bolt came ahead and explained how the subject was indeed relevant.

Usain Bolt talks about various sports wanting to make it to the Olympics

In an interview posted by the ICC team, the track and field star discussed his history with the Olympics and being a gold medalist in his sport. This subject led him to ponder on the significance of the Olympics and how every sport aims for the prestige of the international podium.

Citing examples of the NBA players who made up the ‘Redeem Team’ in 2008, Bolt explained how making it to the Olympics was an achievement of its own. While cricket still has four more years to go before the speculations of the LA Olympics featuring the sport came true, he understood the craze for the stage.