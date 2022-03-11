F1

“Once I got out on track, racing just felt natural”: Two-time W-Series Champion Jamie Chadwick opens up about how she got into motorsports in a male dominated society

"An end to Chadwick's dream of making it to Formula 1?": Jamie Chadwick cites funding problems as the reason behind her return to W-Series despite winning the Championship twice
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Two time W-Series Champion Jamie Chadwick opens up about her early racing days and growing…