“One fact that remains relatively secret” – Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll’s real name is not Lance Stroll

Aston Martin is preparing to compete in the 2022 championship but with a secret about their driver Lance Stroll.

Lance Stroll’s actual name is not actually Lance Stroll. No doubt he has done a tremendous job of keeping it hidden even though he has been in F1 for quite some time.

The Candian driver entered the sport at the age of 18 in 2017 and has three podium place finishes in his bag so far. Before joining Aston Martin, he drove for Williams and then for Racing Point.

Despite being present in the sport for a while now, everybody has known him as Lance Stroll. However, his real name is actually Lance Strulovitch, which has been shortened for Stroll.

The same goes for his father Lawrence Stroll, who is also the part-owner of the Aston Martin team. His real name is Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch.

Aston Martin finished the 2021 season in seventh place in the constructors’ standings. While the drivers’ Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel finished 13th and 12th.

Also Read: Twitter reacts as Nico Hulkenberg marks another F1 return by replacing Sebastian Vettel for Bahrain GP

Lance Stroll is excited about the new season

Last year, the Silverstone based team did not have a very competitive car. However, they began work on the development of the 2022 car early on.

After finishing the testing in Bahrain, Stroll said, “We may have just finished testing in Bahrain, but this weekend is a real step into the unknown, which is so exciting.”

Wrapping up our Friday running. We’ll be working hard tonight to ensure we’re ready for qualifying tomorrow. 👊 #F1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/AQq7t5U7jM — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 18, 2022

“I can’t wait to jump into the AMR22 and begin to find out where we are relative to the other teams. We’ll be learning every lap of the season and I’m expecting an intense development race this year. For a driver, it’s awesome to play your part in such a big season of change.”

The Canadian will race in the Bahrain GP alongside Nico Hulkenberg as his old teammate Sebastian Vettel tested Covid-19 positive.

A day before the qualifying race of Bahrain GP, the Aston Martin team announced that Vettel had contracted the coronavirus and therefore, he will not be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain GP.

“Replacing him in the AMR22 will be the team’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards,” a statement from the team read.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel with a pre-season forecast of where Aston Martin might end up