F1

“One of the biggest robberies in history of Formula 1″– F1 Twitter reminisces Sebastian Vettel giving ‘coldest F1 photo ever’ in 2019

"One of the biggest robberies in history of Formula 1"– F1 Twitter reminisces Sebastian Vettel giving 'coldest F1 photo ever' in 2019
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Sergio Perez ticks all the boxes of being a second driver" - Pierre Gasly was not surprised by Mexican's contract extension with Red Bull
Next Article
"This narrative is false" - Seth Rollins responds to recent comments made by WWE Hall of Famer
F1 Latest News
"One of the biggest robberies in history of Formula 1"– F1 Twitter reminisces Sebastian Vettel giving 'coldest F1 photo ever' in 2019
“One of the biggest robberies in history of Formula 1″– F1 Twitter reminisces Sebastian Vettel giving ‘coldest F1 photo ever’ in 2019

Sebastian Vettel was in disbelief when he was stripped of his victory in Montreal and…