“One of the biggest robberies in history of Formula 1″– F1 Twitter reminisces Sebastian Vettel giving ‘coldest F1 photo ever’ in 2019

Sebastian Vettel was in disbelief when he was stripped of his victory in Montreal and went on to swap the boards at Parc Ferme.

Ever since Nico Rosberg retired in 2016, Sebastian Vettel was Lewis Hamilton’s de-facto biggest rival. The two had some legendary battles until 2020, and at times, there were intense moments.

One incident happened in 2019 when Vettel ended up on the grass while racing in Montreal, and accidentally pushed Hamilton off the track. Seeing this, the FIA penalized him with a five-second penalty.

Whilst Vettel crossed the chequered flag first, the Mercedes superstar bagged the win because of the penalty imposed. The German was not happy with the verdict and swapped the boards at Parc Ferme to call himself the winner of the race.

Surely, this went on to become one of the most iconic photos of all time. “It just feels weird now, to be honest,” said Vettel in the post-race interview. Having done nothing wrong and not crossing the line first a not getting the winners’ trophy.”

F1 Twitter recalls the legendary moment

Ferrari fans dominate the quantity of the entire F1 fanbase. Therefore, in a huge amount, F1 Twitter was against the decision, and to date it is. The Canadian GP was the seventh race of the season, and losing the win was a huge setback at that stage.

Though, Ferrari later fazed out in the season after FIA gave them a confidential penalty over their alleged engine cheating. From there, winning the championship was easy for Hamilton.

3 years ago today… One of the biggest robberies in history of Formula 1. Sebastian Vettel rightfully won the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/Iee36NTFtF — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) June 9, 2022

It’s been 3 years since Seb gave us one of the coldest photos in F1 history 🥶 pic.twitter.com/BuvVc1dAA2 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 9, 2022

Sebastian Vettel post-race Canada 2019 pic.twitter.com/jrUBjiYnuz — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) June 9, 2022

3 years ago Sebastian Vettel won the Canadian GP pic.twitter.com/O4BrYEW0Ic — Lana Del Ye ◢ ◤ (@LanaDelYe) June 9, 2022

