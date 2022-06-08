“Formula 1 is ready for an out gay driver”- F1 Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel’s interview regarding LGBTQ+ community in Formula One

Formula One Twitter fans shared their love and appreciation towards Sebastian Vettel’s interview with Europe’s LGBTQ Attitude magazine.

Sebastian Vettel is a strong LGBTQ+ community supporter. He has led his voice emphasizing equality in the F1 paddock throughout his journey in motorsport.

The four-time world champion made quite an impact at the Hungarian Grand Prix last year. He wore a pride-themed face mask and shirt prior to the start of August’s F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.

The German donned the rainbow colours protesting against Hungary’s LGBTQ+ legislation. According to him, he did not feel embarrassed by what people thought about him or the shirt’s message of ‘Same Love.’

Vettel felt that it was the right thing to do as he wanted to raise awareness and share his support for it. He also drove with a rainbow-coloured theme helmet and racing shoes.

Despite the support and acknowledgement by the community, he was reprimanded alongside Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Sebastian Vettel on supporting the LGBTQ+ community

The four-times World Champion was on Attitude magazine’s cover for the month of July/August. Attitude magazine is Europe’s best-selling LGBTQ magazine.

He spoke with the magazine discussing how the F1 world is changing and is already making changes to accept people of all types.

Furthermore, he provided a glimpse of the ‘positive’ Hungary Grand Prix experience in the fight against the anti-gay laws.

F1 Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel’s interview

The F1 twitter is in sync with Sebastian Vettel bringing equality and diversity to the motorsports world. A few hours ago, Aston Martin alongside Attitude magazine shared the interview for the world to see.

Many of the F1 fans discussed how Vettel taking a stance on such an important issue provided them with motivation and support.

Ben Sulayem: We must keep sports and “our beliefs” separate. No talking about human rights, mental health, or the LGBTQ rights Sebastian Vettel, the first ever driver to feature on the cover of Attitude, the UK’s best-selling gay magazine, a day later : hold my beer pic.twitter.com/dUK6S53qIr — emi 🏒 (@maraneIlo) June 8, 2022

A friend once told me they thought they couldn’t be an ally because they “didn’t know enough”. So as a #LGBTQ+ woman, I love Sebastian Vettel’s simple approach. You don’t need to know everything to be an ally – the important thing is to listen and be open to learn 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #Pride https://t.co/zWzJIoWKqc — Hannah Prydderch (@HannahPrydderch) June 8, 2022