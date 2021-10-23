“One of the mechanics has found what looks like maybe a hairline crack”- Red Bull reveals Max Verstappen damaged wing gave them a massive scare

Red Bull spotted a hairline crack in Max Verstappen’s rear wing; avoiding the risk, they instantly replaced the equipment ahead of the qualifying.

Max Verstappen’s thumping performance shall be credited to the efficient work displayed by Red Bull’s crew. The Dutchman’s car had a hairline crack on the rear wing.

Prompting Red Bull to solve the issue before the start of the qualifying. The 24-year-old went on to seal his pole position in the qualifying a couple of hours later.

Revealing their actions, Red Bull claimed they don’t want to risk their prospects in the US Grand Prix. Hence, they thought replacing the wing was the right decision.

“One of the mechanics has found what looks like maybe a hairline crack, so we’re not taking any risks and changing the component,” Horner told Sky Sports during FP3.

“You can see the cars get a pretty rough ride around here, so a good spot by the guys, and good to get it replaced.”

Track temperature is not a concern

Horner talked about the rising heat on the track ahead of the qualifying, but he was confident that it wouldn’t have mattered once cars took on the track.

“It’s not too far different, it’s not going to heat up a huge amount. It depends on is the wind going to move, is it going to strengthen? Because it’s pretty blustery out there,” said Horner.

“So that can, particularly in the first sector, make life pretty complicated, but hopefully it’s a reasonable indicator,” he added. Horner would be expecting to have a similar situation even on Sunday.

Red Bull was approximately two-tenths ahead of Mercedes in the final results of the qualifying. Showcasing that the Milton-Keynes-based team has a better chance to win on Sunday.