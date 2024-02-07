One Rumored Red Bull Contract Clause Will Open Ferrari Doors for Adrian Newey if Christian Horner Is Found Guilty in Trial

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently finds himself in hot waters after a staff member reportedly accused him of “inappropriate behavior“, leading to a thorough inquiry by the company. The company will most likely make a decision regarding his future with the team this Friday, with the possibility of asking him to resign. However, if this situation unfolds, there are rumors of a clause that could come into play for Red Bull. According to British F1 journalist Joe Saward, Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have contractual arrangements in place to protect each other.

As per X (formerly Twitter), Saward reports, “It has long been believed that Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have contracts that protect one another. If one leaves the other can as well”. If Newey does leave, he could potentially join Ferrari, having wanted to work with them for the longest of times.

However, Saward in his post made it clear that this information remains unconfirmed. Just in case if both key figures end up departing Red Bull, it could disrupt the team’s dynamic. In short, it might lead the Milton Keynes side to distractions that may disrupt its winning momentum.

Horner and Newey have both contributed significantly to the team’s success since its establishment. If by any chance Newey does leave, will he decide to join Ferrari?

Why Adrian Newey is keen to work with Ferrari?

Adrian Newey’s exceptional skills in aerodynamic design have positioned him as a highly sought-after figure in the history of motorsport. Notably, Ferrari sought his talents on three occasions, only to be rebuffed each time.

However, Newey’s reluctance to join Ferrari in the past has seemingly now left him with a sense of emotional regret. Aside from this, Newey also regrets missing the opportunity to collaborate with world-class drivers like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

However, with Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari in 2025, there’s a possibility that Newey’s long-standing aspiration could become a reality. The major problem is that various storylines must unfold before this becomes a reality. Therefore, it’s advisable to await Red Bull’s announcement on Horner’s situation this upcoming Friday.