“Only Lewis [Hamilton] Has His Number”: Fernando Alonso Reveals Only Mercedes Star Can Contact Sebastian Vettel

Oct 20, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (left) and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain (right) are interviewed after Hamilton takes the pole position during qualifying for the Unites States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being one of the most prominent F1 stars in history, Sebastian Vettel is very conservative with his friend circle. He appears to have a good bond with only a limited number of people in the F1 circle.

Even his public life has been limited throughout his career. Until the last year of his F1 career, he never had a social media presence. He created his Instagram profile only to announce his retirement.

He tries to be regular with that social media account by posting things in a while. But it’s apparent that his social media game is weak, and he would prefer to remain as he had been over the years. But certainly, there are people he values a lot.

Fernando Alonso reveals only Lewis Hamilton can contact him

With Vettel having a limited social circle, it’s at least expected that he would be in regular contact with his contemporaries. However, his long-time rival, Fernando Alonso, against whom he battled for four titles, is not even in his contacts.

Alonso’s former McLaren teammate Stoffel Vandoorne once suggested the 32 Grand Prix winner give a call to Vettel and asked whether he had his phone number. The Spaniard replied, “I don’t have, only Lewis [Hamilton] has his number.”

Though, Alonso hardly ever looked bothered by this fact. In the final F1 days of Vettel, he called him the legend of the sport and even appeared in the Abu Dhabi GP with a helmet to tribute to the then Aston Martin driver.

The friendship grew after a scuffle

Hamilton and Vettel weren’t always the best of friends at first. At max, they always had cordial relations, but they wouldn’t be calling each other friends before. The two were mostly vying for the championship over the last 10 years.

But it changed in 2017 in Azerbaijan. Vettel thought Hamilton was brake-testing him once, so he shoved his Ferrari on the latter’s Mercedes. It was a pretty intense scene, and tensions peaked at that time.

But in hindsight, the duo admits that it was the point when the two started to understand each other and were talking to each other more openly. By the end of Vettel’s career, the two had built a good friendship and respect.

During the Abu Dhabi GP press conference, Hamilton wasn’t ready to accept that the four-time world champion was leaving the sport. Later that night, the Briton even hosted and paid for a dinner party in his departing friend’s honour, which all the drivers on the grid joined.

Word is that it was Lewis Hamilton that got the drivers together for dinner to celebrate Sebastian Vettel. And he picked up the tab 👏#DankeSeb #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/hvWHwhqeQe — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) November 19, 2022

