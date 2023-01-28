Sim Racer Makes Another F1 Upset by Defeating Valtteri Bottas & Mika Hakkinen; Sebastian Vettel Was Victim Last Time

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland walks on the starting grid before the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Valtteri Bottas appeared for Finland in the current edition of the Race of Champions. The event organized in Sweden has been joined by multiple sides to compete. Many big names have joined the competition alongside the Alfa Romeo driver.

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher joined forces to represent Germany. On the other hand, it’s not only conventional racers who are participating in the event.

Even a set of sim racers joined the event to do the real-time racing. And unexpectedly, they are getting some big success against the top most racers in history.

Valtteri Bottas and Mika Hakkinen got defeated by sim racers

The winner of the sim racing contest of the Race of The Champions, Lukas Blakeley, entered the real competition this year, and while teaming up with fellow sim racer Jarno Opmeer, defeated F1’s only face this year, Bottas, along with two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.

With this win, Blakeley and Opmeer entered the competition’s quarter-finals. Moreover, it’s not the first time Blakeley has made shockwaves against the F1 drivers.

In 2022, he got famous for defeating Vettel in the same competition. Though, this year, that didn’t repeat as Vettel defeated him in the next round by a comfortable margin.

Can Sim racers have a shot in F1?

Virtual racing is getting as authentic as actual racing, as claimed by Max Verstappen before 24 hours of Le Mans virtual. He admits that sim racers can make it big in real-life racing.

With sim racers now consistently beating in of-season contests, there can be at least a dialogue for them to join. They could be phased in with teams sponsoring them in the feeder series, and if they gain success, they could be given testing and free practice sessions before getting the F1 shot.

While Verstappen claims that sim racers are acquiring equal skills to real-life racers, fitness level is a huge key difference. He claims that a person who is excellent in sim racing can be unfit as per an athlete’s standards, but an F1 driver can’t afford to be unfit.

Therefore, for sim racers to make it big in real-life racing, has to follow an athlete’s fitness regime to tolerate the G forces on the tracks. But surely it can happen.

