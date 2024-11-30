Oscar Piastri Claims Historic Win in Record-Breaking Qatar GP Sprint

Formula One Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint and Race Qualifying Australian driver Oscar Piastri of McLaren walks arrives at the paddock ahead of the Sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / Naushad

The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race produced one of the most nerve-wracking finishes with only 1.3 seconds separating the top four, which is the closest-ever finish in a sprint race. Oscar Piastri won the sprint by 0.136 seconds from McLaren teammate Lando Norris, with George Russell finishing less than half a second behind the Australian.

Interestingly, it became such a close finish because the two McLaren drivers decided to produce some unnecessary drama right at the end. Norris decided to return Piastri’s favor from Brazil [of letting him win the Sao Paulo sprint for his title battle] by handing the sprint race win to the Aussie in Lusail.

While the McLaren camp appreciated Norris’ generosity, the Briton could have easily looked like a fool if things did not go as planned. With Russell chasing down Piastri lap after lap, McLaren even advised Norris against the switch.

However, it seems that the Briton was so grateful to Piastri for helping him out in Brazil that he felt he owed one in return to the Australian. “It was probably a bit closer than what I was wanting, but I planned to do it since Brazil,” Norris said after the sprint race. “It’s just what I thought was best”.

He further added that it was easier for him to give up the sprint race win as he is not too concerned about winning them. “Honestly, I don’t mind. I’m not here to win Sprint races, I’m here to win [Grand Prix] races and a championship, but that’s not gone to plan”, he added.

Norris saw his dreams of winning his maiden title crushed last weekend in Las Vegas after Max Verstappen finished ahead of him to win his fourth consecutive championship. With Norris no longer in the hunt for the drivers’ title now, all that matters to him and McLaren is winning their first Constructors’ title since 1998.

Following their 1-2 finish in the sprint race, McLaren now have a healthy 30-point lead in the standings over second-placed Ferrari. A similar result during the Grand Prix on Sunday along with the additional point for fastest lap would seal the Constructors’ title for McLaren.