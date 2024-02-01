Oscar Piastri Goes Out on A Run And Comes Back to Delusional Lewis Hamilton Fans Begging For Help

Lewis Hamilton was never not the talk of the town. However, he is now the sole entity everyone is talking about. The reason is the bombshell news of his move from Mercedes to Ferrari. Hamilton will move to the Maranello team in 2025. Meanwhile, fans remember Oscar Piastri, who gave them the annual dose of the silly season in 2022-23.

Piastri moved from Alpine to McLaren in 2023. The Aussie driver served the French F1 team as their development and reserve driver in 2022. After much deliberation, Alpine announced him as their driver for the 2023 season. However, Piastri denied the claims openly on social media. His statement has since then become a running joke in the F1 world.

The tweet once again resurfaced now that Hamilton is slated to join Ferrari in 2025. Meanwhile, Piastri himself hopped on to the trend with his tweet that read, “Just been for a run. Have I missed anything?”

Fans took this opportunity to egg him on to do a repeat of his 2023 shenanigans. One particular user asked him to draft a similar tweet on Hamilton’s behalf.

The F1 media and fans are in a frenzy at the moment. This is because Hamilton hasn’t confirmed the news of his move. That made another fan wonder if Lewis could pull off an Oscar on Ferrari.

Another fan wanted to see the Oscar-like drama unfold albeit with Hamilton this time around.

The looming uncertainty over ‘Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari’ move

Hamilton, Mercedes, and Ferrari are yet to release an official statement to either confirm or deny the news. However, rumors are floating over the possibility of team boss Toto Wolff soon planning on briefing the engineers in Brackley. That could grant legitimacy to the chaos that has ensued on social media.

Meanwhile, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport has added fuel to the fire with another explosive claim. Gazzetta claims Hamilton will not join Ferrari in 2025 but in the upcoming 2024 season.

Again, this is all conjecture until at least one of the parties confirms the news. Or pulls off an Oscar Piastri, perhaps?