Oscar Piastri Has Internet Beef With Alex Albon Over Blatant Lie

In the hectic world of Formula 1, drivers engage themselves in all sorts of activities to keep themselves active and away from monotony. The latest trend keeping in line with the same is that of playing Padel. Over the last two years, the F1 drivers have been smitten by the Padel bug, particularly evident in Bahrain. Addressing the same in Williams’ newly started podcast, Alex Albon jokingly claimed Oscar Piastri was perhaps the worst padel player on the grid.

Advertisement

In response to the same, Oscar Piastri took to Instagram to upload a video of Albon playing Padel on his story. The video sees Albon serve a padel ball and goof up the return shot. He hit a seemingly easy reply out of bounds, allowing Piastri to engage in some friendly banter. He captioned the video, “So I’m the worst padel player, am I,” and tagged Albon in it.

Advertisement

The new Williams podcast aims to provide behind-the-scenes insights into an F1 season. Hosted by drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, the podcast aims to create a fun environment while giving fans some exclusive content. Episode 1 of the same saw Albon reveal Piastri‘s Padel skills. However, the Australian ended up having the last laugh.

The camaraderie between F1 drivers isn’t a new phenomenon. Drivers of the current grid often pair up with each other or form groups to go out and play. X user Clara even posted a video clip of Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc engaging in a match of Padel as duos.

Fans react to Oscar Piastri – Alex Albon ‘beef’

The banter between the two drivers inevitably caught the attention of fans online, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts.

Advertisement

One smart fan claimed they were Piastri’s lawyer and posted his response.

Online shenanigans aside, the drivers are now entering the business side of things with the 2024 F1 season starting. Improving on last season’s performance will be a priority, as most drivers’ contracts will soon be up for renewal.