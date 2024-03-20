Oscar Piastri Jokes About Lewis Hamilton Not Liking Him After McLaren Star Pins ‘Blame’ on His Veteran Rival for On-Track Skirmishes

Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton strangely had two clashes over the course of the 2023 season. As a result of the same, the Australian has now joked that the seven-time champion may not be very fond of him, and as a result, ended up colliding with him.

The McLaren driver explained on the F1: Beyond The Grid podcast, “I’ve crashed with Lewis a couple of times, so I feel like both of them weren’t particularly my fault. I don’t know.” Following this, Piastri joked, “Maybe just, he doesn’t like me.”

The duo collided with each other during the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and the Las Vegas Grand Prix. During the collision in Monza, Hamilton clipped Piastri‘s left front with his right rear tire. As a result, both went off the track.

The collision in Monza was undoubtedly Hamilton’s fault and the Briton also took the blame for the same after the race. The Las Vegas GP collision, however, was more of a 50-50, according to Piastri.

Oscar Piastri praised Lewis Hamilton for accepting his mistake

While Oscar Piastri was joking about the crashes being Lewis Hamilton’s fault, he also mentioned how the 39-year-old was incredibly humble. The Australian recalled Hamilton’s apologizing to him right after the duo had made contact during the 2023 Italian GP.

After the conclusion of the race in Monza, Hamilton came up to Piastri to shake his hand. Mentioning the same, the 22-year-old stated that rarely any driver accepts their mistake. According to former F1 driver Mark Webber, who is Piastri’s current manager, Hamilton only apologized to the 22-year-old because the Briton thinks highly of the young Australian.

Piastri explained the same by quoting Webber on the podcast, “Mark actually said to me after Monza, ‘If he (Hamilton) didn’t think much of you, he wouldn’t have come and said anything.’ I’m gonna trust Mark on this.”