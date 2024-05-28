Oscar Piastri May Be an F1 Winner But His Mum Hates His Driving Etiquette: “He’s Not Great”

Oscar Piastri’s mother Nicole has been a sensation on social media, thanks to her witty remarks and entertaining engagements with other F1 drivers. While she does remain proud of Oscar’s achievements in the world of F1, she doesn’t pass at an opportunity to take playful digs at her son. Most recently, she called the Melbourne-born driver out for his driving.

On an episode of the Jase and Lauren podcast, Nicole Piastri insists that Oscar isn’t good behind the wheel of the car they have at home. “He’s not great,” she said.

oscar’s mom on a podcast yesterday ️ “how is he with you behind the wheel?” “he’s not great … he’s got the same car as i have so he knows all the buttons… i’ll just be driving along and he’ll just push a button” pic.twitter.com/DXn1kvO0zm — miley (@milclaren) May 27, 2024

She added that they both have the same car, which makes Oscar familiar with all the buttons. They don’t drive together in the city much. But, when the Piastri family goes on a holiday, it is Nicole who takes charge of the wheel, and Oscar just tags along.

“I’ll just be driving along and he’ll just push a button,” added Nicole.

It was a hilarious dig at the F1 Sprint winner, who is making strides at the pinnacle of motorsport with his driving. After a stunning rookie season, Piastri is picking up where he left off, and continues to impress the paddock with his performances.

Oscar Piastri’s next milestone – an F1 race win

Piastri knows what it is like to stand on the top step of an F1 podium. However, he experienced it in a Sprint race, which although is good, isn’t quite the same as a Grand Prix victory.

McLaren, his team, brought upgrades to the Miami GP earlier this month, and they helped his teammate Lando Norris achieve his first-ever win. Now, Piastri will be hoping for similar success. The Aussie is not too far away, as evident by his recent Monaco GP result, where he finished second.

What a week: adoption and now a podium! pic.twitter.com/IXqUQrdQZL — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) May 26, 2024

Strong throughout the weekend, Piastri qualified in P2. And he made no mistakes throughout, in grabbing second place.

With Red Bull’s dominance faltering, McLaren will be desperate to compete for race wins on a more regular basis now. Piastri, whose aim is to become a World Champion, will be looking to start by winning F1 Grand Prix races first.