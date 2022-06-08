“If you don’t experience it yourself, you can’t fully understand”- Lewis Hamilton criticizes other F1 drivers for lack of effort in promoting diversity

Lewis Hamilton launched a committee created to promote diversity within F1 last year and talked about how it changed things in the sport.

Hamilton is one of F1’s most outspoken athletes and takes a stand against several issues which plague the society. The Mercedes driver had to deal with discrimination while growing up, which also affected his racing career at times. As a result, he wants this sport to be more diverse, by including people from different backgrounds.

A lot of work remains for his committee to make any major stride, but Hamilton admits that he sees certain changes around. “It goes forward with small steps,” he said to Corriere. “It takes time, but I will keep pushing.”

I’m so proud to announce that today The Hamilton Commission has published its report into understanding how to improve diversity within UK Motorsport. Thank you to all the Commissioners and everyone who made this work possible! Enjoy the full report https://t.co/fZlsp1uH5e — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 13, 2021

However, he does not appreciate the lack of effort from other drivers. He feels he’s the only one who knows how it’s like coming from a different background.

” It’s difficult, especially when you are the only one who takes a stand,” he continued. “If you don’t experience it yourself, you can’t fully understand it. Some time ago I said to Toto Wolff, ‘Imagine walking into the paddock and everyone is black and you’re the only white person’.”

Lewis Hamilton wants to see more women work in motorsports

Mercedes have supported Hamilton a lot throughout his career. On track, their partnership has brought eight World Titles back to Brackley, but off it the team have helped him promote his diversity programs, and gave him a platform to share his views from.

In fact, in 2020 Mercedes painted their car completely black for the season, because Hamilton wanted to take a stand against racism by doing so. As a result, the 37-year old admits that he’s incredibly proud of his team for this.

“Now I would like to see the same steps in other areas, such as with mechanics and engineers,” he continued. To increase the presence of women in motorsport. There is no better feeling than helping people in need.”

2022 hasn’t been a good year on track for the Brit however. Mercedes no longer have the strongest car on the grid, and he’s struggling to adapt to the W13 compared to his new teammate George Russell.

He’s currently sixth in the Drivers’ Standings with 50 points to his name.

