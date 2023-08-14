Fernando Alonso’s Client Explains How Aston Martin Star Decimated Every Junior Driver of Latter’s Karting Team Despite Being Away From the Craft for Years

Fernando Alonso has made quite a lot of headway in terms of motorsports management after starting his own karting team as well as his own driver management firm. F3 driver Gabriel Bortoleto, who is a part of Alonso’s A14 management company, recently revealed on the Pitstop podcast how Alonso once decimated all the young drivers in his own karting team who are winning world championships in their respective categories.

Advertisement

To this day, karting remains the first step to entering motorsports. Most senior racers, be it in F1 or any other discipline, have undergone a rigorous karting schedule during their junior career, through which they have made the step up into different senior categories.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alo_oficial/status/1319353210830729222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It was the same for Alonso, who also made his entry into the world of racing via karting. However, Alonso stepped up to formula car racing from karting back in 1999 after which he made his F1 debut soon in 2001. Therefore, it has been over 22 years since Alonso has karted competitively. However, as it turns out, the Spaniard has not lost his touch at all.

Fernando Alonso hasn’t lost his touch

Bortoleto recently appeared in the Pitstop Podcast where he was asked if he had the opportunity to drive at Alonso’s karting track. Bortoleto replied that not only has he driven there, but he had the chance to drive alongside Alonso.

When asked if Alonso has been able to retain his karting skills, Bortoleto replied, “The guy is quick.” He went on to explain, “There were some karting guys driving at the same day as us, from his team in go karting. They were winning races in the European Championships. To be honest, he beat everyone.”

This left Bortoleto absolutely perplexed. He was even more amazed when Alonso beat his time by over a second and left him wondering if he was really slow. Similarly, Alonso has also left people surprised with his exploits in F1 at the age of 42.

Advertisement

Age is just a number for Alonso

Fernando Alonso had a dream start to the 2023 season with Aston Martin. He had become a regular face on the podium during the first half of the season. Even at the age of 42, Alonso was putting in performances of the highest level.

All of this opened up quite a lot of discussions about older drivers being capable enough to challenge the newer generation on the grid. As for Alonso, he has already proven that he is potent enough to challenge anyone that comes up against him, irrespective of their age.