“It’s great to see them fighting on track” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are free to race each other despite battle with McLaren

Ferrari have bounced back strongly from the doom and gloom of last season, and find themselves in an intense fight for P3 versus McLaren. As things stand, with three races to go, Ferrari are comfortably leading their arch-rivals, thanks to the brilliant joint effort by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Sainz came into the team this season from McLaren, and has struck a brilliant chord with Leclerc, on and off the track. There are minor incidents between them, but Ferrari has done a good job of managing it, via team orders. And Boss Mattia Binotto is delighted with their team chemistry, and is happy to let them fight it out on the track.

“It was a good start in the first corners (in Sao Paulo). They have been very safe in making sure they don’t damage themselves, which is important for me and the team.

“The two drivers are really behaving very well and from my side, to manage it, it’s a lot easier when the drivers understand the team spirit. At the moment, I can only confirm those two guys really understand it very well. Our drivers are completely free to fight.

“I’ve always said the priority is the team and we will do whatever we can to maximise the team points. Apart from that, they are free to fight at the moment and hopefully in the future it will be so good they will be free to fight each single race.”

