Charles Leclerc Swept Fans off Their Feet After Maneskin Once Named the Monegasque as the Most Famous in Their DMs

Charles Leclerc once earned a special shoutout from one of his favorite bands, Maneskin, nearly a year ago. Appearing in an interview with Vanity Fair on their official YouTube channel, the Italian Rock Band took the Monegasque driver’s name when answering who were some of the most famous people to slide into their DMs.

Victoria De Angelis and Damiano David revealed the info, sending their fans into a frenzy upon hearing about the interaction between the two. Given Leclerc’s musical inclination, the information gave way to them even speculating of a potential collaboration between the two in the coming years. While it was a far-fetched dream, it wasn’t a baseless rumor.

Some even suggested the Ferrari driver would soon be heading to the Eurovision contest alongside the lead singer of Maneskin.

One fan let flow their creative side with a template from a movie showcasing how Leclerc and David would pair up on the big stage. Given that the Monegasque is fond of music a lot and has released a couple of instrumental singles this year, a collaboration with such a famous band won’t be outlandish.

Meanwhile, another fan dug out a photo of Leclerc’s meeting with David during the Italian GP, pointing out they were probably talking about a Eurovision performance.

Leclerc has always been a huge fan of the Rock band, which formed back in 2016 in Rome and released their first song in 2017. Leclerc even visited the band’s concert in Mexico ahead of the 2022 Mexico City GP.

Charles Leclerc and Maneskin collaboration is a fan-favorite

As soon as fans came to know about Leclerc‘s, they quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement over a dream collaboration between two of the most famous entities in all of Italy.

One fan posted a photo of David with Leclerc, which the singer posted on his Instagram with the caption, “With the man I live the fastest.”

Another fan pointed out how Leclerc’s presence at the Maneskin concert was the best crossover for them.

Ahead of the 2023 Monza GP, Maneskin’s Damiano David made a special appearance in Italy, stopping by the Ferrari garage to support the team and Leclerc. The duo of David and Leclerc spent some one-on-one time with each other, engaging in a hearty conversation. As the race raged on, David also featured in the paddock, watching his favorite driver closely.