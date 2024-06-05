Oscar Piastri Parents: Who Are Chris and Nicole Piastri and What Do They Do

McLaren F1 driver, Oscar Piastri has quickly become a sensation within the motor racing community. The 23-year-old made his F1 debut last year with the Woking based team, and already has three podiums and an F1 Sprint win under his belt. But who are his parents, and how did they influence his rise at the very pinnacle of motorsports?

Piastri was born on the 6th of April, 2001 to Nicole and Chris Piastri. The #81 driver’s father is a self-confessed petrol head and gave his son the racing bug pretty early on in Piastri’s life. He runs a successful automotive software company – HP Tuners, and it is his business acumen that helped him fuel his son’s trailblazing junior racing career.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Chris spent upwards of $6 million to fund his son’s career into F1. But the Australian racing ace’s father credits his son more than his chequebook for doing wonders.

He explained, “People think the top drivers get there because Dad has a big chequebook, but they don’t. Money is important, but they have to have extraordinary talent, dedication, and commitment.”

no way I just met Oscar’s dad, Chris, got a picture and he bought me an Oscar hat (goes great with my new shirt!!) @OscarPiastri @NicolePiastri @McLarenF1 I love you all sm pic.twitter.com/YtpFRuFcL6 — annabelle¹⁶ | GOING AUSGP AGAIN (@annabellelovesc) March 22, 2024

Piastri’s mother, Nicole is also no slouch in the motoring fanaticism department. She is an avid car collector and a massive F1 fan. According to The City Celeb, she owns the likes of a 1967 Ford Mustang and a 1972 Volkswagen Beetle.

Nicole has also quickly garnered a dedicated fandom in the F1 community. She is known for her witty and oftentimes hilarious tweets. Most recently, she sent the F1 Twittersphere in raptures over her tweets about the whole Piastri-Leclerc-Tsunoda adoption saga. As for an occupation, Nicole is a homemaker and is the pillar of strength and support for her husband of 25 years, and son.

How is Oscar Piastri settling into Formula 1 and McLaren?

A rookie season is daunting prospect for any driver, let alone when you are pitted against a driver of Lando Norris’ caliber as your teammate. But the #81 driver held his own last year and has started his sophomore season in style, too.

Piastri was oh so close to grabbing his first ever F1 win on the iconic streets of Monte Carlo. But despite finishing in second, the 23-year-old has explained that this year his confidence is at an all-time high.

He was quoted by RacingNews365 as saying, “I think the start of the year has been a bit more comfortable than say 12 months ago. A bit more established, bit more confidence, a few more results under my belt. So it’s just that extra comfort factor.”

With the 2024 Canadian GP up next, the McLaren racing ace would be setting his sights on finally getting that elusive first Grand Prix win in Formula 1.