Oscar Piastri Wants to Keep the Momentum Rolling for the 2025 Championship

Building from where he left off in 2023, Oscar Piastri continues to improve with each race. The Aussie driver has been one of the best performers of the 2024 season and still has a lot more left in the tank. Given the same, Piastri wants to keep the momentum going and vie for the championship in 2025.

While the mathematical possibility of him becoming champion in 2024 remains, Piastri has agreed to back off and let Lando Norris take charge. However, the 23-year-old remains committed to continuing his own development, and once the 2025 season starts on a blank slate — be able to fight for the championship.

Oscar Piastri is the form driver heading into Singapore #F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/5BvLLwEhvr — Formula 1 (@F1) September 18, 2024

“I want to be able to keep that momentum rolling and hopefully, we have a car that’s capable of fighting for both championships from the start of the year.”, he said in an interview on the Quad Lock YouTube channel.

As things stand, McLaren has one of the strongest cars on the grid, which has been helpful in Piastri‘s development. With more upgrades coming soon, chances are that the Woking-based team will be able to increase their advantage.

With the rules staying the same for the 2025 season, McLaren could have a major advantage over the rest of the field. Having ended Red Bull’s dominance in F1, they now have the opportunity to start their own reign.

However, Red Bull won’t take any of it lying down, despite losing several high-ranking employees. As such, both McLaren drivers need to perform at the top of their abilities to keep someone like Max Verstappen at bay. The Dutchman remains a serious threat to the McLaren challenge, despite his team’s struggles.

In the current scenario, the upcoming race in Singapore might be McLaren’s last chance to incur serious damage to Red Bull. The upgrades brought by the Milton Keynes-based outfit in Baku are best suited to the races that follow, perhaps reigniting Red Bull’s hopes. As such, keeping the momentum going is key for McLaren.