Oscar Piastri’s Eating Habits Might Just Be a Nuisance For Lando Norris

Despite being teammates, there has always been a point of difference between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and that stems from fish-related food items. A sworn fish hater, Norris once asked Piastri to “move on” from his girlfriend just because she was a pescatarian.

Showcasing his love for cooking food in an interview with Lissie Mackintosh, Piastri revealed that he cooks a great “honey soy salmon.” While this alone would be reason enough for Norris to maintain his distance from Piastri, there was more to the story.

Piastri revealed he would often have a smoked salmon for lunch alongside his teammate, and Norris “used to absolutely hate it.” Furthermore, there were also instances of Norris gagging at the sight of fish, further highlighting his hatred for the same.

“he’s not a big fan of fish in case no one noticed, and I used to get smoked salmon and he used to hate it” pic.twitter.com/gO7huUjW7u — Miley (@milclaren) August 8, 2024

This went particularly viral during his time as Carlos Sainz‘s teammate at McLaren. The duo was shooting a marketing video for one of the team’s sponsors, where one task involved eating Sushi. The Spaniard quickly went in for a bite while Norris asked to keep the dish away from him.

Norris hates fish so much that even a sushi with no fish inside was of no appeal to him; just because it was kept next to one.

Norris’ hatred for fish isn’t unexplained, though. Answering some of the most googled questions about him, the McLaren driver stated he did not like the way fish tasted. He also didn’t like the way it smelled, looked or felt.