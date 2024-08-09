mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri’s Eating Habits Might Just Be a Nuisance For Lando Norris

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri's Eating Habits Might Just Be a Nuisance For Lando Norris

Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Despite being teammates, there has always been a point of difference between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and that stems from fish-related food items. A sworn fish hater, Norris once asked Piastri to “move on” from his girlfriend just because she was a pescatarian.

Showcasing his love for cooking food in an interview with Lissie Mackintosh, Piastri revealed that he cooks a great “honey soy salmon.” While this alone would be reason enough for Norris to maintain his distance from Piastri, there was more to the story.

Piastri revealed he would often have a smoked salmon for lunch alongside his teammate, and Norris “used to absolutely hate it.” Furthermore, there were also instances of Norris gagging at the sight of fish, further highlighting his hatred for the same.

This went particularly viral during his time as Carlos Sainz‘s teammate at McLaren. The duo was shooting a marketing video for one of the team’s sponsors, where one task involved eating Sushi. The Spaniard quickly went in for a bite while Norris asked to keep the dish away from him.

Norris hates fish so much that even a sushi with no fish inside was of no appeal to him; just because it was kept next to one.

Norris’ hatred for fish isn’t unexplained, though. Answering some of the most googled questions about him, the McLaren driver stated he did not like the way fish tasted. He also didn’t like the way it smelled, looked or felt.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these