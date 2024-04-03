Lando Norris Once Urged Oscar Piastri to Move On From His Girlfriend Over Unacceptable Lifestyle Concerns

Lando Norris’ relationship with Oscar Piastri is one fans adore. Both are young talented drivers with a good sense of humor, and seem to get along well with one another. Banter between them knows no limits, with Norris going as far as urging Piastri to “move on” from his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer, over a major lifestyle concern.

During a segment with Piastri, the word ‘Pescatarian’ came up. However, Norris had no idea what this word meant. But when he got to know that Pescatarians are people who only consume fish (in addition to a normal vegetarian diet), he sounded disgusted. Piastri quietly revealed that his girlfriend also is a Pescatarian.

Norris, upon learning what the word means, said, “They shouldn’t be here” (As shown in a video clip on YouTube posted by FormuleFans). Piastri sounded hurt, and replied, “Wow, I’ll pass that on to my girlfriend.”

It was at this moment Norris realized that he dissed Zneimer’s eating habits. However, instead of apologizing, he added on to the joke. “Your girlfriend is lovely mate, but time to move on,” said the Briton.

Both drivers laughed this off because they have a friendship good enough to make funny jokes about each other’s lives. On the track too, the two McLaren drivers have not given any nervy moments to their team. But will that remain once McLaren field a car capable of competing for the title?

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s relationship

When Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021, many expected them to hit it off from the get-go, with both being fan favorites because of their respective personalities. For the hopeful fans, it was unfortunate because while Norris and Ricciardo had a decent relationship, they were never particularly close.

Since Piastri joined in 2023, things have been different. Although Norris’ best F1 friend (likely) remains Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, he shares an amicable relationship with Piastri. The Melbourne-born driver gels well with Norris, and they work together well to help McLaren achieve the best possible result on a weekend.

However, McLaren haven’t fielded a car that is capable of winning consistently yet. With both Norris and Piastri tipped to be future world champions, a competitive car could ignite a rivalry among them.

Neither would want to give an inch of space to any competitor, and that includes their respective teammates. For now, fans of the duo can rest easy because McLaren are far away from reaching that point.