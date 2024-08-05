Oscar Piastri’s Mother Reveals Origin Story Behind Online Roasting of Her Son – “He Was Not…”

While Oscar Piastri has been making a name for himself in F1, his mother — Nicole Piastri has built up a stellar little fan following of her own on social media. The Aussie driver’s mother is known for being one of the most hilarious personalities in the paddock and often roasts her son. However, recently, she revealed that it wasn’t always her plan.

Nicole is predominantly active on X (formerly Twitter). On the Red Flags Podcast, she revealed the origin story of how she became a “legend” of the F1 Twitter community.

Nicole explained, “That started years ago when Oscar was at boarding school in the UK and he was not responding to my messages. So, I opened a Twitter account and got on there and said ‘Can you not answer?’. So that’s how it started. My plan was not to dominate the Twitter world by roasting my son.”

Piastri‘s mother then went on to say that her methods actually worked! A hilarious public reprimand was all it took for a young Oscar Piastri to respond to his mother’s messages while prepping for a racing career in the United Kingdom.

Since then, Nicole has since then flourished on the platform. Still, it is oftentimes at the expense of the McLaren driver, but Nicole only has her son to blame. Her fame was incidental to the #81 driver’s insolence as a kid!

Nicole Piastri reveals what gets Oscar Piastri riled up

As the hosts explained, Piastri has made a niche for himself in the sport which can be described in three words — cool, calm, and collected. The Aussie driver seems to have ice in his veins and doesn’t seem to be fazed by anything on or off the track. According to his mother, there isn’t much that riles him up really.

Any chance you were running late??? — Nicole Piastri (@NicolePiastri) February 26, 2024

Nicole revealed that on one occasion, she decided to take Piastri to a very popular kids’ concert in Australia. And while the other kids went ballistic, the #81 driver did not even smile, dance, or twitch once — always being focused on the performance and soaking the atmosphere in.

It can truly be said, that the ‘Iceman’ has returned to F1, only in a different avatar this time!