Oscar Piastri's Mother Reveals Origin Story Behind Online Roasting of Her Son – "He Was Not…"

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Oscar Piastri’s Mother Reveals Origin Story Behind Online Roasting of Her Son - “Not My Plan But...”

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

While Oscar Piastri has been making a name for himself in F1, his mother — Nicole Piastri has built up a stellar little fan following of her own on social media. The Aussie driver’s mother is known for being one of the most hilarious personalities in the paddock and often roasts her son. However, recently, she revealed that it wasn’t always her plan.

Nicole is predominantly active on X (formerly Twitter). On the Red Flags Podcast, she revealed the origin story of how she became a “legend” of the F1 Twitter community.

Nicole explained, “That started years ago when Oscar was at boarding school in the UK and he was not responding to my messages. So, I opened a Twitter account and got on there and said ‘Can you not answer?’. So that’s how it started. My plan was not to dominate the Twitter world by roasting my son.”

Piastri‘s mother then went on to say that her methods actually worked! A hilarious public reprimand was all it took for a young Oscar Piastri to respond to his mother’s messages while prepping for a racing career in the United Kingdom.

Since then, Nicole has since then flourished on the platform. Still, it is oftentimes at the expense of the McLaren driver, but Nicole only has her son to blame. Her fame was incidental to the #81 driver’s insolence as a kid!

Nicole Piastri reveals what gets Oscar Piastri riled up

As the hosts explained, Piastri has made a niche for himself in the sport which can be described in three words — cool, calm, and collected. The Aussie driver seems to have ice in his veins and doesn’t seem to be fazed by anything on or off the track. According to his mother, there isn’t much that riles him up really.

Nicole revealed that on one occasion, she decided to take Piastri to a very popular kids’ concert in Australia. And while the other kids went ballistic, the #81 driver did not even smile, dance, or twitch once — always being focused on the performance and soaking the atmosphere in.

It can truly be said, that the ‘Iceman’ has returned to F1, only in a different avatar this time!

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

