“Oscar will join us on the grid”– Esteban Ocon thinks it’s a matter of time before Oscar Piastri gets his F1 break

Esteban Ocon thinks very soon his team’s reserve driver for 2022, Oscar Piastri, will get his break in Formula 1, citing his own experience.

In his rookie year, Oscar Piastri is on the verge of winning the F2 championship in 2021. Therefore, there has been considerable hype around him.

Unlike the past F2 champions in recent years, he will not be getting a start spot in F1 for 200. With which, Piastri is so far fine and has accepted the role of a reserve driver in F2.

But the fans felt it’s outrageous that the possible runner-up of F2 Guanyu Zhou is getting his chance in F1 ahead of him with Alfa Romeo next year. Reacting to it, Alpine superstar Esteban Ocon claims it’s a matter of time before Piastri will get his chance in F1.

“[I had] quite a few years watching from the sidelines, but I think it’s just a matter of time [that] Oscar will join us on the grid,” Ocon said. “He’s more than talented, he’s won pretty much all the titles up until now, of course he still has F2 to go.”

Hungarian GP winner thinks Oscar Piastri should observe

Citing his own experience from the sidelines in 2019, Ocon believes Piastri should follow F1’s working from the sidelines. That, according to him, will ease the Australian driver’s breakthrough.

“Of course, waiting is never a fantastic thing for us drivers, but the best is for him to watch how everything is going,” he explained. That’s what I did on my side.”

“Just trying to gather as much information as I could and once you get in the seat you know how everything works from the inside. And that’s what I’ve done, so I’m sure he will probably do the same.”

Meanwhile, Ocon believes that Zhou is also a fantastic driver. He further claims that it won’t be long before the Chinese rookie for 2022 finds his pace with Alfa Romeo.

“It’s fantastic to see him getting to Formula 1,” he said. “I’ve worked with him quite a bit this year, shared an FP1 with him in Austria as well.

“He was developing very fast in the F1 car, so I don’t think it will take him long to get up to speed, but I definitely wish him the best.”

