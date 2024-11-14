OTD: Lewis Hamilton’s Iconic 2021 Sao Paolo GP Comeback—24 Overtakes to Victory

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil .Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and team Mercedes with the Brazilian flag to honor his hero Ayrton Senna November 14, 2021 At Interlagos,Brazil | Credits- IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 2021 F1 season was one of the most thrilling in history, with the title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen delivering nail-biting action week after week. Intense drama, brilliant overtakes, and high-stakes controversy defined the season. But one race stood out above the rest—the Sao Paulo GP.

On this day in 2021, Hamilton put in arguably one of the greatest drives in F1 history when he defied all odds to win the race at Interlagos. Making nearly 24 overtakes in one weekend, the Briton stood tall in the country he called his second home and landed a major (although inconsequential) blow to Verstappen in the Championship standings.

However, most things weren’t going his way that weekend. Hamilton kickstarted proceedings by qualifying on the pole for the Sprint, only to get disqualified due to irregularities with his DRS. A spectacular comeback allowed him to finish in P5, as he breezed past the rest of the field.

With an additional five-place grid penalty, Hamilton started the Grand Prix from P10 (back then, the sprint race results determined the grid). The new engine fitted in his car made him significantly faster than anyone else on the track.

Verstappen, who had the pole position, tried his best to defend Hamilton’s charge but it went in vain. He resorted to some rather questionable tactics by pushing the Briton off track as well, but all that did was hand him a penalty. Hamilton looked like he was destined to win in Sao Paolo that day, and no amount of setbacks could have stopped him.

“Most special race of my career“: Hamilton on 2021 Brazil win

For a driver who has won 105 F1 races, choosing one as his best-ever would be difficult. But Hamilton didn’t hesitate when he declared Brazil 2021, the “most special race of my career“.

And it was not just the challenges he faced to win the race that made it special, but also the fact that he won it in Brazil, the home of his hero, Ayrton Senna. “I was so proud to hold this flag on the podium. Growing up I’d always loved Ayrton Senna; I’d watch him when he is carrying a flag,” said an emotional Hamilton in his post-race interview.

Hamilton, who is now an honorary citizen of Brazil, added, “It was really just a signal to everyone within Brazil that I acknowledge you, I appreciate you, I appreciate Ayrton and love Ayrton. I always have since I was a kid. I was hoping that I would lift up the nation in some way even though I wasn’t from Brazil, except now I am Brazilian“.

While Hamilton failed to win the championship, it was this victory of his that took the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi and gave the fans a spectacle, one that they will cherish for a lifetime.