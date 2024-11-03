mobile app bar

“Well Done FIA”: Kelly Piquet Puts Out Sarcastic Post as BF Max Verstappen Fumes Over Controversial Call

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing) with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Sakhir, Bahrain.

1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing) with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Sakhir, Bahrain | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Max Verstappen’s victory prospects ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix have gone down the drain after a shocking red flag-induced Q2 exit. Since the timing of the red flag was controversial, the Dutchman was unsurprisingly furious and so was his girlfriend Kelly Piquet. She sarcastically called out the FIA by putting up an Instagram story.

Waiting 40 seconds to put out the red flag. Well done FIA,” she wrote. Verstappen also slammed the FIA in his post-qualifying interview, stating he did not understand why the governing body took 30-4o seconds to bring out a red flag when it should have been a “straight red“.

The FIA indeed did take a while before they brought out a red flag after they saw Lance Stroll have a massive collision into the barriers. Since the Canadian hit the barriers at turn three with just over a minute left on the clock, the FIA decided not to restart the session as it would have anyways taken drivers about a minute and a half to begin their final runs.

As a result of the timing of the red flag, Verstappen could not improve on his final run and managed to qualify only P12. What further added to his frustrations was that several cars were able to improve their lap times because of the delayed red flag.

Moreoer, given that he has a five-place grid penalty for the Grand Prix due to him taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE), Verstappen is in a miserable situation with this qualifying setback.

Can Verstappen salvage something in Brazil?

With several cars having major crashes during Sunday morning’s qualifying, it seems like Verstappen’s five-place grid drop may be nullified. Alex Albon has already confirmed that his car has extensive damage and will not be ready in time for the race start, ruling him out of the Sao Paulo GP.

So, Verstappen will at least start from P16, after the implementation of his grid penalty for the final starting grid. Furthermore, even Carlos Sainz could take a new gearbox and Ferrari could make changes to his car, which could lead to a potential pitlane start for the Spaniard.

Likewise, the Aston Martin cars are also under threat of pitlane starts, as both their cars suffered crash damage during qualifying. Moreover, with Lewis Hamilton also claiming that he may need to start the race from the pitlane, Verstappen could still get in a decent starting position at Interlagos.

Still, the 27-year-old has a steep challenge at hand with the rain forecast remaining consistent throughout the day. It is set to be a wet race and Verstappen will have to repeat his heroics from the 2016 Brazilian GP, wherein he put in a stellar showing on wet tires to claim a famous podium.

With the world championship on the line and his title rival Lando Norris starting on pole, Verstappen will have to pull off something special at Interlagos to avoid a big points swing in the standings.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these