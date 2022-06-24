F1

“When surgeons said I could have brain damage, I left hospital” – Adrian Newey reflects back on his accident and his possible “career suicide”

"When surgeons said I could have brain damage, I left hospital" - Adrian Newey reflects back on his accident and his possible "career suicide"
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
"I was so happy, so emotional as there's a lot of history there for my father" - When Mick Schumacher drove Michael's first grand prix winning car in Belgium
Next Article
“Bronny James has dropped 31 spots in his national ranking”: Updated Rivals ranking showcases LeBron James Jr having regressed talent-wise
F1 Latest News
"When surgeons said I could have brain damage, I left hospital" - Adrian Newey reflects back on his accident and his possible "career suicide"
“When surgeons said I could have brain damage, I left hospital” – Adrian Newey reflects back on his accident and his possible “career suicide”

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey’s cycling incident resulted in possible brain damage which made…