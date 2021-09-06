F1

“Our focus was on Lewis” – Red Bull admit they were okay with the idea of Valtteri Bottas winning the Dutch Grand Prix!

“Our focus was on Lewis" - Red Bull admit they were okay with the idea of Valtteri Bottas winning the Dutch Grand Prix!
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson's out here looking like Inspector Gadget!": NBA Twitter reacts as NBA reporter catches Warriors star sporting an all new memeable look
Next Article
Siraj drop catch today: Mohammed Siraj drops sitter to hand huge reprieve to Haseeb Hameed at The Oval
Latest Posts