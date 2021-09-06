“We have had very constructive discussions with Williams and with Alfa” – Christian Horner asserts Red Bull will not release Alex Albon from their contract to facilitate his move to a Mercedes-backed team

“We have had very constructive discussions with Williams and with Alfa” – Mercedes have demanded Red Bull release Alex Albon from their contract if he is to move to Williams.

Mercedes and Red Bull are going at each other yet again, and this time, it is for Alex Albon. The Thai driver is set to move to Williams, but Mercedes has demanded Red Bull cut off ties with him first, as Williams is a Mercedes-backed team.

Christian Horner is not impressed by it, as he feels Williams should choose their own drivers. He added Red Bull is unlikely to heed Mercedes’ demands of parting away with their reserve driver.

“It is slightly unusual. Obviously, it is a huge influence. But I am assured Williams choose the drivers they wish to drive in their cars, that they don’t have restrictions.

“I don’t think… maybe we don’t [need to release Albon from Red Bull].

“We have had very constructive discussions with Williams and with Alfa and I expect the situation to hopefully be resolved in the next week or so.”

Valterri Bottas to Alfa Romeo (announcement today) George Russell to Mercedes (announced tomorrow) Alex Albon to Williams (Wednesday) Tic tac pic.twitter.com/ivQGYXySnS — FPL Meister (@FPLMeister) September 6, 2021

Alex Albon prefers Williams

Horner is eager to find a team for Albon, with Williams and Alfa Romeo as the options presented. And with Valtteri Bottas set to replace compatriot Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo, Albon will move to Williams, a team Horner says he prefers, anyway.

“Obviously, we want to see Alex racing next year. We rate him highly and I think we are close to finding a solution.

“Of course, it is not just Williams that are showing interest in him. Hopefully, Alex will be back on the grid next year. Behind the scenes, we are doing everything we can to make sure that happens.

“I think his preference would be Williams. But, it is great that there is interest in him and it would be good to see him back in a race seat.”

