“Hopefully that will lead to a good final result”– Honda pins hope on three victories to hand F1 title to Max Verstappen

Honda aims to win races in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi to grant Max Verstappen his maiden drivers’ championship this year.

Honda is in the final few weeks with Red Bull before their inevitable exit, and in their last year, they have tried their best to bring Red Bull at Mercedes’ level.

With Honda’s efforts, Max Verstappen is vying neck to neck for this year’s championship. And the Japanese manufacturers hope that the Dutchman provides them with a successful exit from F1.

Contemplating possible future series of events, Honda predicts Brazil, Mexico, and Abu Dhabi will be their strongholds. Thus, they believe if Verstappen wins races at all three circuits, he has an excellent chance to win the championship this year.

”There are still six races to go with a race in America first. Of course, with Max [Verstappen], we still want to be in the lead when we go to Mexico and Brazil. Then you have Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.”

“In Abu Dhabi, we want to have developed in such a way that we are the best team again,” he said to Auto Sport Web in Japan. ”There we had pole last year.”

“I don’t know with Qatar and Saudi Arabia. In Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi we can have good races and hopefully that will lead to a good final result. If Max can win three of the final races then he’ll be in a very good position indeed – let’s see if they can pull it off.”

Also read: Max Verstappen downplays his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton comparisons to Ayrton Senna-Alain Prost; change of opinion as initially the Red Bull ace liked the resemblance

Honda will help Red Bull next year

With Honda’s announced departure, Red Bull pushed for its operations instead of relying on its rivals. The engine freeze came out to be a crucial help in that objective.

With Red Bull handling a massive operation, Honda will still be assisting the Milton-Keynes-based team in the permissible manner from their home Japan. But with the new 2026 regulations, Red Bull will be all alone.

Also read: McLaren sees 2022 regulations filled with several traps