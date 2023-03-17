“Out of Question”: Toto Wolff Responds to People Predicting Mercedes Will Overhaul Its No Sidepod Concept

After a lackluster performance by Mercedes in Bahrain, it was evident that they are again not at par with their rivals Red Bull, Ferrari, and now even Aston Martin. Most of the blame goes to their current chassis concept, including the zero-sidepod design.

toto is on his way to get back the engine they gave to aston martin pic.twitter.com/qZNwggxlFQ — out of context Toto Wolff (@askolatte) March 5, 2023

But the Silver Arrows, who see themselves among the top teams, are expected to strike back with some radical developments. Initial reports suggested Mercedes could make a drastic step and drop their ‘innovative’ sidepod concept and go for a conventional design to improve their situation on the grid.

But Mercedes neither has the time nor the allocated funds to make the extreme leap. That’s what Toto Wolff claimed with his recent comments on the developments his side is planning ahead of the remainder of the season.

Mercedes is not going to scrap its chassis, says Toto Wolff

Addressing all the rumors around Mercedes dumping its chassis design, Wolff claimed under the budget cap, his team can’t afford to do that. Instead, they’ll make a few tweaks here and there to get optimum results.

“It’s out of the question that you change the chassis, because simply there is not enough budget in the cost cap. But changing the way the aerodynamics work, and body work is perfectly within the scope,” said Wolff to the media.

Mercedes have brought in some changes to the car this weekend too. However, they are unlikely to make some rapid gains, and the Silver Arrows would probably repeat its last round’s performance only.

Lewis Hamilton asks for bold decisions

While Wolff talks about certain changes in the car, Hamilton is direct in his criticism of the zero-sidepod concept. According to him, it’s a ‘wrong philosophy’ Mercedes chose to follow.

He also claimed that at first look, he knew the car wasn’t ‘right’. He talks about how Red Bull is almost 1.5 seconds faster than W14 and wants his team to fill the gap against their rivals as soon as possible by making bold decisions.

📻 | Lewis Hamilton: “How far are we off now?” 📻 | Bono: “A second to Verstappen still. We’re P8.” 📻 | Lewis Hamilton: “We’re P8?!” — deni (@fiagirly) March 17, 2023

But he is also not being naive about his reality. He admits that by the time Mercedes could level against the teams that are doing better, it would be too late for them to contest for the championship.

