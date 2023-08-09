Details of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s Love Nest That Indulged Their Secret Rendezvous

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s hush-hush relationship has been the talk of the town this season. From hidden meetings in Miami to Shakira becoming a familiar face on Grand Prix weekends, all eyes are on Hamilton’s rejuvenated love life. However, while the two haven’t revealed much, external sources run the mill, as the latest revelation shares a sneak peek into their extravagant meetings.

Advertisement

The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, however, things took a turn after the British GP weekend. After their night out in London, the Latina was spotted with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Soon after, Hamilton escaped to Ibiza with Jenny Stray Spetalen and Eiza González.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1678069002944356354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, it was believed to have been a ploy to run away together and enjoy some privacy in Ibiza. While the true narrative and details of the affair are unknown, it was reported: “They have always had contact. What happens is that they have not been seen outside of this urbanization that is very luxurious, very private, and the houses are very high up on the mountain. No one has access to it.”

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira spend luxurious time together

Details have emerged about this secret mansion, as documented by the popular Spanish TV show, ‘Y ahora Sonsoles.’ Sharing her findings, TV presenter Tamara Gorro reported from the premises of ‘Villa Coco Loco,’ shedding light on Hamilton and Shakira’s Ibizain getaway.

She reported, “We can confirm that Hamilton would come in at night, presumably to meet with Shakira, of course… We can confirm, based on someone I’ve spoken to, that they’ve seen Hamilton entering this complex one night.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B4J8FqmKWk5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It is to be noted, however, that there have been no reported sightings of either individual outside the secluded complex. Photos online provide a glimpse into this magical mansion, one that exudes romance. The mansion boasts a pool, expansive open terraces, and meticulously maintained gardens with beautiful flora.

Advertisement

The property’s view, complemented by its proximity to the sea, makes it perfect for a romantic holiday in paradise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1665803843962290177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Gorro continued her findings, “He would head out to renowned nightclubs for parties.” She confirmed Shakira’s presence at the location during the months of July and August, coinciding with Hamilton’s schedule leading up to the Belgian GP.

No bad blood between the love birds

There were sources that stated Hamilton wasn’t into the relationship. With speculations swirling about a statement made by the F1 star, a close friend of the couple revealed: “I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira’s attitude.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thepophive/status/1656478093442260992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Instead, the two stars are in a good place with each other. “I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira’s entourage and they confirm that between Shakira and Hamilton, there has always been a beautiful friendship.”

It has been interesting to see Hamilton’s blossoming relationship with the pop star. However, we still await the day the Mercedes man breaks the news to the world himself.