Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Bring Their Own Baggage to Potential Mercedes Title Fight

In the 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton staged a remarkable comeback, reclaiming the limelight after his new teammate George Russell had somewhat overshadowed him the previous year. Much to the fans’ surprise, Hamilton even fiercely competed for a P2 position in the drivers’ championship, all while driving a semi-decent W-14. Despite his consistent and impressive performance, Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle has chosen not to definitively declare Hamilton as the favorite in the title battle against Russell.

According to recent reports on Sky Sports, Brundle shared his analysis regarding a potential title battle between Hamilton and Russell. Evidently, despite Hamilton outperforming Russell by a margin of 59 points this year, Brundle hesitates to express confidence in the seven-time champion winning the title. This reluctance stems from Brundle’s observation that, despite facing unfortunate circumstances in 2023, Russell still managed to equal his teammate’s performance in qualifying.

While elaborating on this Bundle said,

“I think they’re so close, those two, if you look at the stats, but George had a couple of nightmare races this year. It depends if Lewis maintains his current motivation, but it’s so close to call.”

Brundle’s hesitation to support Hamilton goes beyond the points disparity. Expanding on the subject, the former F1 driver also emphasizes Russell’s position on the side of youth. What Brundle means is that Hamilton, having secured seven championships, has the experience to handle the complexities of being at the top.

On the other hand, Russell is still in the early stages of his career. He added that discussing this narrative would be more apt when Russell finds himself in a position to win a championship.

Toto Wolff backs Lewis Hamilton and Russell to excel at the top on one condition

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, known for consistently endorsing his drivers, has once again made a bold claim. According to Wolff, he currently has the best driver’s line-up on the grid. Wolff concedes that their recent downturn in performance is linked to a particular condition.

Wolff said to RacingNews365.com, that to unlock the true potential of the ‘best line-up’ on the grid, they need to develop a strong, race winning car.

Moreover Wolff reminded everyone that Max Verstappen’s track supremacy is a result of his car’s condition. With Red Bull effectively leveraging the new regulations, Wolff hinted that if the Silver Arrows also offer their drivers the best car, they could attain a comparable position. He said,

“He’s [Max] already one of the best drivers. If you give our [drivers] a great car, then we’ll be right there.”

Wolff’s point is understandable, because in 2023, after both Hamilton and Russell’s consistency helped Mercedes finish P2 in the standings. The missing factor in both this season and the last was a capable car. Nevertheless, fans are eager for the resurgence of Mercedes, hoping that the W-15 serves as the first step toward that goal.