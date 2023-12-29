‘Outspoken’ Lewis Hamilton Once Revealed the Biggest Misconception About Him – “I Have Massive Anxiety”

Despite going through a tough phase in his F1 career, Lewis Hamilton still stands as one of the most prominent athletes in the sport, owing largely to his outspoken nature and his constant fight to bring about positive changes in F1. While he may be one of F1’s loudest voices, the seven-time world champion once admitted to feeling extremely anxious whenever the limelight would be on him, contrary to a common misconception among the general public.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AaronSlam33/status/1721173587162239365?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Appearing in an interview for the official YouTube channel of luxury watchmakers IWC, Hamilton talked about the pros and cons of being as celebrated an athlete as he is. The Mercedes driver also detailed what he thought was the biggest myth around him.

“There are a lot of things I struggle with. I’m not good behind the camera. I freeze up. I have massive anxiety. If I go on stage, I never want to be on stage. ‘Go and get that award for me,’ or ‘do the speech for me.”

Hamilton added that he rarely goes online to read stuff about himself as it could lead to added negativity within himself “mentally.” With people writing their opinions on the internet, Hamilton asserted the importance of knowing his values and the people who are around him instead of troubling himself with the opinions of strangers.

Given Hamilton’s constant fight for change and his use of his platform where he calls out people for their wrongdoings, it might be a surprise for many that the Briton suffers from anxiety when the cameras are on him.

Lewis Hamilton- The man leading the charge for bringing positive changes in F1 and beyond

Standing as the first and the only black driver on the F1 grid, Hamilton is one of the most prominent personalities in the Black Lives Matter movement. Not only does the Mercedes driver talk about the involvement of more ethnicities in motorsports, but he also asserts the need to inspire more women to take up a career in motorsports while wishing to see a female driver on the grid as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1733157399198855532?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, the environmental activist also blasted the FIA for its hypocrisy in hosting the awards gala in Baku while pushing for carbon-neutral goals. With hundreds of athletes and officials flying to Azerbaijan for the event, the Briton, who was forced to attend the event as a top-three finisher in F1, laid into the authorities for not following their plans.

Furthermore, he spoke about the entire incident around Susie Wolff, blasting the authorities for trying to spoil the F1 Academy Managing Director’s image without enough proof. Another example of a ‘rebellious’ Hamilton came when he showed up wearing a plethora of jewelry right after the F1 authorities banned the drivers from sporting any jewelry on the grid.