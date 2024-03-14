“Get Goosebumps”: Liam Lawson’s Special Project With Red Bull Elicits Emotional Response

Since making his Formula 1 debut in August of last year, Liam Lawson has been in the spotlight. During that time Lawson was a participant in the extremely competitive Super Formula series. Owing to his exceptional performances in Japan, the Kiwi driver got the chance to temporarily replace an injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. Lawson subsequently took full advantage of his chance and made an impression on everyone. As a result of his sensational performance, Red Bull decided to feature their junior driver in a documentary called, ‘Liam Lawson: In the Wings.’ Although that documentary released on February 7, the Kiwi driver has now decided to open up on Red Bull’s project.

While discussing the premier on his YouTube channel, Lawson initially said that before this he had only seen drafts of the documentary and not the final cut. However, after watching the 30-minute documentary with his family and friends, the Kiwi driver opened up about his true feelings.

He said, “Honestly, I still get goosebumps watching it now. Speaking for everybody, I think you know we did a very good job at grabbing all the emotion out of it the highs and the lows. I’m so soaked with it.”

While wrapping up Lawson expressed gratitude to the entire Red Bull staff for making the documentary possible. Moreover, the Kiwi driver also added that he hopes to work with Red Bull on more such projects in the future.

In short, the 30-minute video encompasses the highs and lows Lawson faced on his way up to the Formula 1 ranks. However, for those who still haven’t watched the documentary, they can see it on Red Bull TV.

Will Liam Lawson leave the Red Bull family to pursue his Formula 1 ambitions?

Liam Lawson spent just five races with Red Bull and scored a couple of points at the Singapore GP. Even though he showed off his skills in a sluggish AlphaTauri, the Kiwi driver hasn’t got the opportunity to drive at the Faenza team again. Rather, the team demonstrated its faith in Daniel Ricciardo. Following that, the New Zealander is keen to get an F1 seat for the upcoming season.

Amidst that, during his conversation with the Sky Sports F1 podcast when he was asked whether he would leave the Red Bull family to pursue his F1 ambitions, Lawson gave an intriguing response. The 22-year-old said that since childhood he has been dreaming of driving with the Red Bull team. However, if the question comes to choosing between being a reserve driver of Red Bull (to sit out of a Red Bull seat) or driving in F1, Lawson claimed to choose the latter.

While elaborating on it Lawson said, “So it’s a tricky one to answer. My dream is to drive for Red Bull, but you know at the end of the day my dream is to drive in Formula 1.” Therefore, it is clear from his remarks that Lawson is more interested in obtaining an F1 seat than fulfilling his goal of driving for Red Bull.