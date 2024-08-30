Overwhelmed by Tifosi, Lewis Hamilton Breaks His Only Rule Ahead of Ferrari Move

Lewis Hamilton signed a Ferrari cap earlier this year in Malaysia following the announcement of his move to Maranello. While still being contracted to Mercedes for 2024, the actions didn’t sit well with the Mercedes fans. Later during an Almave PR event in Miami, Hamilton was heard saying, “Mercedes caps, No Ferrari caps”, as he signed apparel for the fans.

However, coming into the Italian GP, overwhelmed by the Tifosi support and love, Hamilton broke the ‘no Ferrari caps’ rule. Speaking with the press in Monza, Hamilton said, “I’ve had some people that have asked me to sign Ferrari caps and I’ve been like: ‘no, no, it’s too early. It’s too soon.’ They’re trying to get ahead of the curve. But I have signed some caps, obviously.”

The seven-time champion tried resisting the fans’ demand to sign the Ferrari caps but eventually gave in to Tifosi. The Briton went on to discuss the Ferrari team kit suggesting how he’s always talking about it and the progress made for the same throughout the year.

Being a fashion icon himself, Hamilton‘s keen interest in his future team’s kit is understandable. Ferrari even revealed a special team kit for the 2024 Italian GP featuring black overalls with yellow highlights.

Hamilton revealed how, over the past few years, he heard multiple Tifosi saying, “Viene in Ferrari” which translates to “Come to Ferrari”. Now, the Briton is excited for what the Tifosi’s response will be next season.

Tifosi showcased their love For Hamilton at Imola GP

The Emilia Romagna GP was the first race in Italy after Hamilton made the Ferrari announcement. The Tifosi celebrated the seven-time champion’s arrival despite him driving for Mercedes this year. A fan edited and placed Leclerc, Vasseur, and Hamilton’s faces onto the Pope Catholic Church poster, depicting them as Jesus, Mary, and the Pope.

The same poster went viral and Hamilton commented on the same at the Italian GP. He said, “Already in Imola, I got a warm reception.” The Brit then asked Leclerc, “In Imola, there was this amazing picture of me, you and Fred. Did you see?” The Monegasque confirmed that he did.

Hamilton spoke with DAZN after the Imola GP, “The fans have been amazing. It’s been surreal to see Italian fans, knowing where I’m going to be next year. Next year is going to be nuts.”

With Hamilton finding his form back, he’ll be hoping to give a strong performance in front of the Italian crowd this weekend.