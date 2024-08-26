Paddock Insider Reckons Mick Schumacher Could Return to the Track Soon Enough

With growing speculation about Logan Sargeant’s future with Williams in 2024, former McLaren mechanic, Marc Priestley believes that Mick Schumacher will be drafted in mid-season to replace the American driver. Priestley explained that Schumacher will be the preferred option over other candidates which also include Red Bull junior, Liam Lawson.

After Sargeant’s mighty shunt during FP3 at the 2024 Dutch GP, it seems that team principal, James Vowles has run out of patience. The #2 driver’s crash was the second expensive repair bill he’s put up for Williams. Sargeant had previously crashed during the Japanese GP weekend causing extensive damage to his FW46.

Currently, the names of Schumacher and Lawson are being billed as the front-runners to take Sargeant’s place — which could be as soon as the Italian GP next week. Priestley, who is well-versed with the dynamics of the F1 paddock, explained on his YouTube channel, “I suspect that it is going to be Mick Schumacher coming in until the end of the season.”

The Briton went on to say that for Schumacher, it would be the perfect chance to audition for a full-time seat in the near future. The German driver has been out of the sport since 2022 after Haas sacked him.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff hopes Mick Schumacher gets a chance to race for Williams in 2024 Would you replace the struggling Logan Sargeant with Schumacher? pic.twitter.com/7qRBYQVs03 — Autosport (@autosport) August 26, 2024

Lawson is a Red Bull junior — who might also be in the midst of a mid-season change at the Milton-Keynes-based outfit if Sergio Perez’s performances don’t match up. Hence, Williams will not be ready to consider a driver they might have to give up anyway when he is called back by his parent team, as per Priestley.

Red Bull are ready to consider loaning Lawson to Williams

Red Bull are not averse to the idea of loaning Lawson out to the iconic British team. Team advisor, Helmut Marko recently said that the team will not stand in the way of such a move if it gives Lawson the experience he needs. Perez seems to have the backing of the Bulls at least till the end of the season and hence, a mid-season switch at Red Bull is highly unlikely.

NEW: PF1 understands that Williams are in negotiations with Red Bull to sign Liam Lawson on loan for the rest of the season. But a potential catch could open the door for Mick Schumacher to return instead. ✍️@ThomasMaherOnF1https://t.co/wHDb40V00U pic.twitter.com/ZGqsD7nZEV — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) August 26, 2024

Kimi Antonelli is also being suggested as a driver who could be drafted into Williams for the remaining nine races this season. However, Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff has dismissed those ideas as he has plans for the Italian prodigy.

Antonelli will continue with the testing program laid out for him before a potential step up to F1 next year with the Silver Arrows.