“Pain in the A*S” Papa Perez Told to Back Off After Playing Negative Role in Already Hurt Sergio Perez’s Life

Sergio Perez has been under heavy scrutiny regarding his seat in Red Bull. The Mexican driver has failed to perform at the same level as his teammate, Max Verstappen, and might also lose out on his P2 standing in the driver’s standings. Adding to his woes, Perez’s father made some controversial statements that might have all but sealed the driver’s fate.

Perez’s father alleged Red Bull only hired his son to make him their second driver and develop their car around his Dutch counterpart. The serious allegations by Perez Sr. might have been the final nail in the coffin as the 33-year-old driver continues to struggle in the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Sergio Perez needs to sideline his father in hopes of securing a Red Bull seat for 2024

For long, Red Bull’s ‘golden snitch’ has been a 1-2 finish in the World Driver’s Championship, but haven’t been able to catch it. This year, the team stands only five races away from achieving the feat, but it won’t be an easy task. With Sergio Perez struggling in the RB19 and Lewis Hamilton hot on his tail, the pressure is high on the Mexican to save his future at Red Bull. In the middle of it all, Perez’s father has increased his struggles in the team by alleging Red Bull of favoritism.

Given the same, Frans Verschuur advised Perez Jr. that he needs to “send his father away” as he has a negative presence in the team, as reported by F1 Maximaal.

“I think he should be able to finish this year, because he is still second, but they should send his father away!’ That man is of course a pain in the a*s and only says things he shouldn’t.”

Given the increasingly fragile situation around Perez in Red Bull, his father’s statements will only play the role of a catalyst in pushing the Red Bull seniors to chase the 33-year-old away from the team. There have already been rumors about Perez potentially being replaced in 2024, with some reports even suggesting the Mexican might hang up his gloves following the 2023 season. As such, Perez Sr. might have rubbed the officials the wrong way.

What did Perez’s father say?

Verstappen’s continued dominance in the 2023 season has added immense pressure on Perez. Moreover, the Mexican has failed to make it past the Q2 five times this season. Given the stark difference in performances, Sergio Perez‘s father alleged Red Bull had built their car only to see Verstappen win the driver’s championship. quotes

According to Perez Sr., had there been a level playing field in Red Bull and the opportunity presented itself earlier, his son could’ve become a world champion several times. He also believes that there isn’t much difference between Perez and Verstappen, and should they drive cars that suit each of their preferences, the difference will be in thousandths of a second.