Paper Boats and Damaged Motor Homes: Hungarian GP Weekend Begins With Hail and Thunderstorms

The 2024 Hungarian GP just did a 2023 Brazilian GP where the showers and thunderstorms appeared out of thin air, literally. The weather forecast for the upcoming race weekend in Budapest was blistering hot but the rain gods showered more rain than the track could handle. The media day will soon be underway and half the tracks are waterlogged.

The Hungaroring and nearby areas have been going through a dry, hot period with minimal rain expected over this weekend. Temperatures of mid-high 30 degrees Celsius were expected for the weekend. Regardless, a thunderstorm hit the track taking everyone on the paddock by surprise and causing some damage as well.

Ta pouco alagado graças a Deus : @F1mech pic.twitter.com/MTShyf7yd9 — Portal RBR Brasil (@BRredbullracing) July 17, 2024

Videos from Budapest have surfaced as the highest points on the track can be seen waterlogged with what looks like 6 inches of water. The ambient temperature is expected to drop by a couple of degrees daily until the race weekend. However, waterlogging isn’t the only issue caused by the rain.

According to an update from Kym Illman on his Instagram, McLaren’s hospitality motorhome suffered major damages. This is the same motorhome that was set on fire a few races ago. This time around, the thunderstorm with the strong winds ripped the roof of the motorhome apart.

The employees on track are making the best of these worse conditions. It was suggested that a team member tried to swim in the standing water. Red Bull engineer Taylor Smith posted an Instagram story of carrying tea around the paddock in his shoes as got drenched in the rain.

Fans have banter on Hungarian GP thunderstorms

The rain in the paddock not only acted like a stress manager for the strategy department but also for the others as nothing is the same on track during damp conditions. As a result of the waterlogging, many fans suggested that all teams should bring out their speedboats for the Grand Prix.

lol, let’s turn it into a motorboat race — Lina (@Lina12_Brown) July 17, 2024

Not only speedboats, but even paperboats made an appearance. In Taylor Smith’s tea Instagram story, a paper boat can be seen in the bottom right corner trying to stay afloat in the strong winds.

Hail and thunderstorm but tea is the priority [taylorsmith301 Instagram story] #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/dO0BNdzskQ — RBR News (@redbulletin) July 17, 2024

Someone recalled the Canadian GP Charles Leclerc incident where the Monegasque was sent out on dry tires on what seemed a wet track. However, FIA hadn’t declared the track as damp and that caused a controversy as well.

FIA: it’s not wet until “we” say it is wet, how dare you! — CMpaugh (@CMpaugh) July 17, 2024

Hopefully, no major thunderstorms or showers are predicted for the race day and cause an uneventful Grand Prix like Belgium 2021. But looking at what happened earlier this week, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it poured again this weekend.